This Is GM's Brand-New Minivan That You Cannot Buy, Unless You Live in China

Chinese soccer moms are probably excited, as a new minivan has launched, and it comes from General Motors. Well, truth be told, it doesn’t only have the American automotive giant behind it, as it is part of the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture.
Originally unveiled at the end of February, and then put into production two months later, it is dubbed the Wuling Jia Chen, and looks rather dull on the outside, with a boxy styling, big grille, slightly sloping roofline behind the B pillars, sharp back end, and a set of wheels that appears to be on the small side.
Sporting seating for up to seven people inside, the minivan has a very posh-looking cabin, with the pictured example boasting a touch of premium-ness. Nonetheless, as you probably know, it is the range-topper of the series that has had its pictures taken here, hence the brown leather upholstery with diamond quilting, and white piping.
This Wuling Jia Chen also features a sunroof, climate control with remote functionality, push-start button, and a tablet-like infotainment system placed on the two-layer dashboard. The operating system supports different functions, from the vehicle status monitoring to the Bluetooth key sharing. A nine-speaker sound system is also included, said to provide “an exceptional audio experience.”
Having what the car manufacturer claims to be “segment-best exterior dimensions,” the Jia Chen has a total cargo volume of 1,177 liters (41.6 cu-ft), with the rear seats folded down. Customers can choose between four exterior colors and will have to settle for a single engine, a turbocharged 1.5-liter mill, with undisclosed output and torque, hooked up to a continuously variable transmission (CVT), returning 7.2 l/100 km (32.7 mpg US) combined.
Pricing for the China-only minivan kicks off at RMB 68,800 (equal to $10,256) and goes up to at least RMB 99,800 ($14,878) for the top-of-the-line trim level.
