This Is Android Auto’s Coolwalk Update in All Its Glory

Google has recently started the public beta testing phase of Coolwalk, a highly anticipated Android Auto feature that the company originally announced earlier this year at I/O.
Coolwalk, however, was supposed to go live in the summer, but Google needed more time to prepare this update for beta testers, so the release was quietly pushed back.
A few days ago, Coolwalk showed up for the very first time for a limited number of users enrolled in the Android Auto beta program, and as it turns out, Google is activating the new feature gradually as it collects feedback on stability and reliability.
While some people are looking for alternative ways to activate Coolwalk today without being part of the Android Auto beta program (I hate to break your hopes, but there is none other than activating Coolwalk on a rooted phone), others are already enjoying the card-based UI on a daily basis.
And a video posted on YouTube recently shows precisely what Coolwalk is all about, including how Google Maps can adapt to different card sizes and even run in full screen.
This is one of the best things about Coolwalk: thanks to the way it was developed, the UI can adapt to different screen sizes and aspect ratios, so you can run the apps that are the most important for you in a way that makes perfect sense. Google Maps is always prioritized for the largest card, but at the same time, it can also run on the entire screen if you’re particularly interested in the navigation component.
While Coolwalk might feel a little bit unpolished in this video, the new update is actually a lot faster, and the lack of response is the result of a few missed taps.
Coolwalk is expected to go live for production devices (all users, including those who aren’t part of the beta program) at some point in 2023.
