This Is Allpacka One: The First Foldable Cargo Box That Turns Any Bike Into a Cargo Hauler

Riding a bike is a greener, funner, and sometimes more time-efficient method of moving around the city, especially during rush hour. But unless you're riding a cargo bike, there's only so much hauling you can do with a city bike – and a cargo unit isn't exactly ideal for the daily commute.
Bicycles have been around for more than a couple of centuries and they were never not in trend, if you think about it. But they're seeing an unprecedented boom in popularity right now, thanks to electric versions, be they full electric or motor assisted. They too have been around for years, but it was the terrible 2020 that propelled them into the spotlight as alternative urban mobility solutions with wide appeal.
With the spike in popularity of models of e-bikes comes more variety for accessories and assorted gear. This is where Allpacka fits in, a German startup with the very noble goal of wanting "to make the bicycle the ultimate everyday companion" by bridging the functionality of a city bike with the versatility of a cargo unit.
Put in much simpler words, Allpacka wants to turn every city bike into a cargo one without adding bulk and weight and all the disadvantages that come with such a workhorse. Moreover, it aims to do so only when needed.
The Allpacka One presents as a flat add-on to the rear rack. It sits flush against the rack and down by each side of the wheel, but it takes up very little space so it adds very little inconvenience in situations in which you don't need to haul stuff.
When you do need to do that, you can forget about heavy backpacks or hanging bags over the handlebars. You simply pull to the sides and up, and within a single minute, the Allpacka One unfolds to full size: a crate with a 20 kg (44 lbs) payload and a volume of 30 liters (1 cu-ft), ready for whatever you have in mind for it.
The box itself is no heavier than 2.5 kg (5.5 lbs), which means it will add very little weight to the bicycle. If you ride a pedal-assisted model, this will be of even less importance.
The three-person team at Allpacka is aiming for more than just bridging the gap between a city bike and a cargo one. They want to make cycling more appealing to more people, but to do so with a focus on sustainability.
As of this writing, the startup hasn't detailed the exact makeup of the box or how the folding mechanism works, or, for that matter, just how much of the plastic used will be recycled. That said, they promise that "the plastic used is weather-resistant, stable and lightweight." The panels will be modular, so that users will be able to replace them when needed, without having to buy a new box. Based on the few materials they posted online of the box in use, it looks good, too. We wouldn't go as far as to describe a folding plastic box as "elegant," but it comes very close to it.
The first prototypes of the Allpacka One were showcased online in the spring of 2023. Allpacka brought a production-ready version of the box at the 2024 edition of Eurobike that took place in the first week of July, and reactions were positive enough to encourage them to move further. They're now taking registrations for the launch of the box on crowdfunding in September 2024. This could also explain why they're so ungenerous with details, including a pricing estimate.
The way to achieve that is Allpacka One, described as the world's first foldable cargo box for a bicycle. A crate or a basket on the rear rack of a bicycle is a very convenient way of carrying stuff as you run errands around town, but no one wants to show up to work at the office with it. And no one wants the added volume and the extra inconvenience of one. At least, that's what Allpacka believes.
The add-on is secured to the rack with four screws to ensure stability, to deter thieves from making off with it, and to keep anything from rattling during your rides. When folded down, it still offers small hooks on either side, so you can still hang traditional bicycle bags on top.
Sure, you could say, cycling itself is a more sustainable means of transport than any other, even if you're riding an electric model because it doesn't pollute during its lifecycle. Allpacka aims to add another green little thing on the list by building the Allpacka One box out of partly recycled plastic.
Or it could be that they're still ironing out the details, while keeping their finger on the pulse for cues in which direction to go. In any case, the Allpacka One box has the potential to be a winner with city riders, especially those who commute daily – but only if the price is right.