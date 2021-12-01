This is a Suit Bomber Pilots in World War II Actually Flew Wearing

But try not to get too bogged down in checking out all these warbirds up close and personal. You'll wind up missing out on some other totally unique and quirky smaller exhibits. Many of these can be made even more enjoyable with an especially animated museum guide.
This especially generous staff member opted not to have his name revealed but says he served in the U.S. Navy for decades before taking a job with Pan-Am in the years before its complete collapse as the world's most popular airline. Nowadays, he volunteers his valuable time and knowledge to the museum as a tour guide, fundraiser, and general aeronautical savant.
What he had to show us hung up on hangars in one of the museum's mock D-Day ready rooms was a flight suit no bomber pilot would dare go up without. The AirPower Museum's called a number of different World War Two era strategic bombers home over the years. Everything from the same B-17 that stared in the Memphis Belle feature film, but also a B-25 Mitchel that was owned by Howard Hughes and flown with Elizabeth Taylor as a passenger at one point.
One thing nearly every crew on a bombing mission took up to altitude with was the latest and greatest in military flight suits of the time. The compound suit consisted of an inner fleece lining that looks about as comfortable as a sweater made of eyelashes. But no one dared to go much past 15,000 feet (4,572 meters) without this inner layer, lest their hand and feet frostbite up and fall off.
But wait, of course, there's more! On top of one layer of insulated body-lining is a dense and heavy overcoat made out of the finest American 1940s vintage leather. This material is supplemented by a plush inner lining that seals in body heat between the three layers of clothing. This, added with electrically powered heating coils, resulted in a flight suit that greatly limited mobility.
Having to be consistently connected to 1940s power outlets in rickety aluminum-skinned bombers must not have been much fun either. It was the closest thing humans had to a cyborg in those days. But when it's -40C (-48F) outside at 30,000 feet (9,144 meters), you best believe no one complained about the extra heated layers. Our guide eagerly pointed out the inner workings of this fascinating piece of war history.
These suits were made in factories alongside some of the aircraft that sit inside the museum's main hangar. And we bet you thought the racing suits Formula One drivers have to wear looked uncomfortable and cumbersome. Eat your heart out, Lewis Hamilton.
That was the level of fear, and ultimately, legitimate military might need that the strategic bombing initiative this flight suit took part in wielded over the enemy. It was one of the key decisive blows that brought the Axis to its knees. Believe it or not, this is just one of several period-correct military attire sets the museum has on display. And there's still a whole hangar full of neat stuff to see on top of all that.
This doesn't even scratch the surface of all the cool little trinkets at the former site of the Republic Aviation. It'd take hours to get through it all, and We hope you'll stick around to see what else is on display at this phenomenal living museum. Check back for more on autoevolution.
