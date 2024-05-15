This "Influencer" Bought a Cybertruck, and It Turned Him Against Tesla

11 photos Photo: Lamar MK on YouTube | Edited

A North Carolina man who considers himself an influencer is or, better said, was also a Tesla enthusiast. He financed the acquisition of a Cybertruck, a potentially great EV he waited around four years for. But after just two months of ownership, the man who used to be very understanding of what was going on with his pickup truck, now says that everyone should reconsider becoming a member of the Tesla family.