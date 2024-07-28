This Immaculate Skoolie Is One of the Most Beautiful Tiny Homes on Wheels You'll Ever See

I rarely come across a skoolie that's aesthetically pleasing, ultra-functional, and budget-friendly - that's a combination that's typically hard to achieve. However, the skoolie I'm discussing today ticks all three boxes and more.
Meet the Redwood Skoolie, a 28-foot-long (8.5-meter-long)1993 BlueBird Handy bus that serves as a cozy, fully equipped tiny home on wheels. Kyle and his partner converted it to be their full-time mobile abode.
Like most other school buses, this one has various useful exterior compartments. Moreover, at the rear, Kyle installed an outdoor mini-split unit and a bumper-mounted box holding two 5-gallon (19-liter) propane canisters.
On top of the vehicle, you'll discover a sizeable wooden deck at the front and solar panels with a total capacity of 1,800 W.
Its highlights are a 48 V, 3,000 W inverter, and a 10 kWh battery bank located underneath the bed. Kyle shared that every time he checked the battery charge, it was always at 99% during the day. So, the system is powerful enough to support all the skoolie's amenities.
Before we take a closer look at it, let me first mention what interests most of you: the budget. I was pleasantly surprised when I learned how much the couple invested in this build.
They purchased the bus for a mere $1,000 (€920), as it was abandoned outside, near a forest. You can only imagine how much he had to put into the project to bring it to its current condition.
The renovation cost them about $24,000 (€22,074), bringing the total cost to a mere $25,000 (€22,994) - that's a fantastic deal. Most skoolies I've written about were in the $30,000 to $40,000 (€27,593 to €36,790) range.
As usual, I'll start the tour with the exterior. The bus boasts a very clean look with dark green paint blended with a white roof and black accents.
By far, the most significant modification this bus went through was a roof raise. Kyle raised the bus's roof by 18 inches (almost 46 centimeters) to stand up straight inside and have more vertical space.
Like most other school buses, this one has various useful exterior compartments. Moreover, at the rear, Kyle installed an outdoor mini-split unit and a bumper-mounted box holding two 5-gallon (19-liter) propane canisters.
On top of the vehicle, you'll discover a sizeable wooden deck at the front and solar panels with a total capacity of 1,800 W.
In most skoolie builds, the rear door leads into the bedroom. Kyle chose a different approach, installing a panel that holds part of the electrical system right behind the rear door.
Its highlights are a 48 V, 3,000 W inverter, and a 10 kWh battery bank located underneath the bed. Kyle shared that every time he checked the battery charge, it was always at 99% during the day. So, the system is powerful enough to support all the skoolie's amenities.
That's it for the exterior, so let's head inside. The reason why the bus is named the "Redwood Skoolie" is because its interior was built with old-growth redwood that's hundreds of years old. The entire living space looks good, but the part that will most likely catch your eye is the superb slatted ceiling.
You can definitely figure out this is the work of a professional. Kyle has been building custom homes in Northern California for quite a few years, and many of the older homes there were made using old-growth redwood.
Kyle has been saving it over the past years for a bigger project, which turned out to be this mobile home. He explained that if he had had to purchase the redwood, the project's budget would've tripled or quadrupled.
The bottom part of the driver's cabin, including the dash and the engine cover, was left as it was. However, up top, Kyle devised a stand-up desk with a flip-down table and a monitor. Moreover, on the left, he installed three overhead cabinets with rattan inserts.
The most typical layout of a skoolie is a seating area behind the driver's cabin, followed by a kitchen, a bathroom, and then the bedroom at the rear. Well, as you'll soon see, Kyle switched things up a bit by arranging the kitchen right behind the driver's cabin.
The kitchen has an open feel and is well-equipped. It features a spacious countertop, a fridge, a freezer with a flip-up countertop above, a two-burner stove, a huge stainless steel sink, light blue cabinetry from Home Depot, and another flip-up table. It's safe to say that counter space isn't an issue in this rig.
For storage, you can use four cabinets, three drawers, and overhead spice/oil racks. Furthermore, a vented cabinet door hides an on-demand water heater.
Walk deeper into the bus, and you'll notice the interior narrow down into a hallway, with a large wall separating the kitchen from the next area: the bathroom.
The bathroom boasts a beautiful sliding barn door, a massive walk-in shower with striking black subway tiles and a black fiberglass pan, an overhead cabinet, and a self-built composting toilet. I love that the couple got creative by gathering all the sawdust from building the skoolie and using it for the composting toilet. As Kyle described, they now have a lifetime supply of sawdust.
Finally, like in most skoolies, you'll find the bedroom at the rear. But this isn't your ordinary skoolie bedroom, as it also features a seating area in the form of a long couch with an enormous drawer underneath.
The couple decided to move the seating area to the rear to have more space in the kitchen. The downside with this setup is that the guests have to walk all the way to the back of the bus.
The bedroom features an A/C at the rear and two beautiful lamps. The bed sits on a raised platform, and the space underneath is used as a garage. It houses the battery bank and a 100-gallon (378-liter) freshwater tank that lasts the couple about two weeks.
All in all, this is a gorgeous tiny home on wheels. The redwood is definitely the star of the project, giving the skoolie a unique and eye-catching look. Besides aesthetics, this rig also stands out with a cleverly designed layout and numerous creature comforts.