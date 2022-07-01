This Iconic Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5–16, a Motorsport-Derived Car, Is Getting Auctioned

Lovers of classic German Mercedes-Benz cars, we bring to your attention an auction ad you might like.
This 190 E with black leather upholstery was originally delivered in the UK. After having functioned as a shuttle between the UK and Spain for years, it was taken to the Netherlands, where the car is currently located. The original booklets and maintenance invoices are present.
Like the BMW M3 or the Ford Escort RS2000, the Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 is an icon of motorsport. The prices of good quality cars have more or less doubled in the last ten years. The maintenance of this example has been taken care of in an exemplary manner and the documentation supports the service history.
Its first owner opted for luxury, ticking the optiions box for an automatic transmission plus other comfort-oriented features. This takes away a bit from the original character of the car but makes it usable daily.
This Mercedes-Benz 190 model was produced in 1990 and it cost the equivalent of about 65,220 euros (around $67.938) at the time. It is equipped with a gasoline engine with a Cosworth-developed cylinder-head, has a maximum output of 147 kW / 200 PS (197 HP), and a cylinder capacity of 2498 cc. The car reaches a top speed of 225 kph (139 mph) and sprints from 0-100 kmh (0-62 mph) in 8.1 seconds. Mileage: 113,900 km (70.774 miles).
The model is factory equipped with electrically adjustable seats (passenger and driver), outside temperature display, the sliding roof also electrically controllable, cruise control (Tempomat), air conditioning, front and rear electric windows, full-surface heat-insulating glass, heated rear window, headlight cleaning system, and headlights, fog lamps, and yellow high-beam headlights.
The almost mint Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5–16 has not undergone any modifications is being auctioned on thecollectables.nl. After just one day since the bids opened the highest bid indicates an amount of 6,100 euros (around $6,350). However, those who want to bid still have plenty of time to do so. The car will be there for another 11 days.
