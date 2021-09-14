5 Headless, Two-Legged Robot Digit Is Now Ready to Take Over Your Duties

This Hybrid Electric Military Robot Vehicle Turns Lethal at the Drop of a Hat

It’s no secret that armies are incorporating unmanned vehicles in their operations, from drones (unmanned air vehicles) to remotely-controlled land robot vehicles. With technology advancing rapidly, we’ll probably soon hear of entire military units comprised of autonomous vehicles that are designed to be highly versatile. 7 photos



Built with an electric hybrid system that enables a range of up to 300 km (186 miles), the Rex MK II can also carry up to 1.3 tons of payload. This makes it a real asset when it comes to delivering munition supplies, critical medical equipment, as well as water and food, during combat. Thanks to the high payload, it can serve not just as a supply-carrier, but also as an emergency vehicle for evacuating injured personnel.



When it comes to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, the Rex MK II can help provide critical information, thanks to its situational awareness system that integrates radars and electro-optical sensors.



IAI representatives have stated that there’s a



Rex MK II is the newest addition to this range, which is already being sold to defense customers around the world. IAI will make the official presentation of this new robot vehicle at the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition in London, taking place between September 14 and September 17, 2021.



