This Honda CB400SF Looks the Part as a Custom Cafe Racer Dressed in Black and Yellow

Generally speaking, custom bike builders like to have as much creative freedom as possible, and that’s perfectly understandable. Most of them still keep an open mind, though, because clients will often come up with some pretty cool ideas for their future rides. The striking one-off pictured here does an excellent job at showcasing how a customer’s involvement can make a positive impact on a project.
It is a Honda CB400SF built by Petros Louca of Underground Custom Cycles (UCC) in Cyprus, with many inputs from his client during the transformation process. Needless to say, the collaboration worked out like a charm and the end result is an absolute showstopper! The donor was an unfinished project bike as opposed to a stock CB400SF, so Petros had to be extra careful with the initial inspection.
After taking the old Honda apart, he had the main frame and swingarm sand-blasted, then examined for any signs of wear and tear. The subframe was revised to accommodate a looped rear section, which comes with an integrated, multi-function LED lighting strip. Next, Petros tasked a local collaborator with powder-coating the entire framework, as well as both wheels.
With these items shipped back to UCC, the project’s author moved on to the motorcycle’s bodywork. He ditched all the factory garments aside from the fuel tank, subsequently fabricating the replacements in-house. Bespoke side covers fill up the subframe triangle, concealing an under-seat electronics tray incorporated into the seat pan itself. A cafe racer tail unit rounds out the updated attire, as there are no fenders to speak of.
In between the tank and tail lies a custom solo saddle, upholstered in black leather and stitched up with yellow thread for contrast. The tasty yellow hue adorning the bodywork was borrowed from a Roeg helmet, done in a matte finish, and ultimately topped with some black accents on the gas tank. In the cockpit, we notice a single aftermarket dial and clip-on handlebars kitted with bar-end turn signals.
A custom billet aluminum top clamp is also present in that area, holding a fresh pair of inverted forks taken from a Yamaha R1. The same sport bike donated its front brake calipers, as well, and these were mated to premium wave-style rotors and a Brembo master cylinder. Out back, suspension duties are taken good care of by adjustable YSS shock absorbers.
There is an aftermarket brake disc located at the rear, as well, while both wheels are now cloaked in grippy Pirelli rubber. Lastly, UCC performed an invigorating refurbishment of the CB400SF’s inline-four engine, to then finish things off with some fresh breathing equipment. High-grade pod filters are present on the intake side of things, and the exhaust gases get routed through bespoke four-into-one pipework ending in a slash-cut HP muffler.
