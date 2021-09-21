This Home-Made Raspberry Pi Car Computer Is the Best Way to Run Wireless Android Auto

3 Three New Big Android Auto Features Currently in the Works

In theory, getting Android Auto in any car pretty much comes down to a head unit upgrade, as companies like Pioneer, Sony, Kenwood, and Alpine are already offering plenty of options in this regard.



Many of the receivers currently in their 2021 portfolio also support wireless Android Auto, therefore helping drivers get rid of the cables in their cars, and according to Google itself, this is the mode that most people prefer in the first place.But there’s another much more difficult yet more satisfying way of bringing the Android Auto experience to a standard vehicle lacking such a system.And it all comes down to a Raspberry Pi 4-powered in-dash computer that’s connected to a larger screen and runs OpenAuto Pro, therefore being able to provide instant access to Android Auto just like on a classic receiver.DB Tech has detailed the process on his YouTube channel , and while building a custom head unit to retrofit your car might seem like something only hackers can do, it’s really not that hard. Just watch the video embedded below to see all the required steps, though you need to keep in mind that OpenAuto Pro doesn’t come with a free license, so you need to pay to get the full version.On the other hand, building a custom head unit powered by a Raspberry Pi comes with several other benefits, so you can get not only support for the wireless mode of Android Auto, but also other extras thanks OpenAuto Pro, such as rear camera support for more convenient parking and additional audio controls for your car’s speaker system.Needless to say, while tech-savvy drivers might enjoy building a Raspberry Pi 4-powered computer for their car, others would just go for a more convenient approach and get one of the head units we told you above and which brings Android Auto to their cars without any hacking skills.This is indeed the easiest approach for those who don’t have the time to build their own in-dash computer, especially as most of these receivers come not only with Android Auto but also with CarPlay , therefore allowing a much easier transition between the two platforms.