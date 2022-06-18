This Hollywood Fighter Jet Made China Do a Double Take, Now It's In Ace Combat

Such was the effect people the world over had when they had their first looks at the flagship fictional aircraft from the much-anticipated sequel to the original Top Gun. After thoroughly wowing movie theater audiences, Darkstar is ready to make a quantum leap into the video game sphere thanks to a collaboration between Paramount Pictures and Project Ace's Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.
Dropping as a part of a special Top Gun: Maverick aircraft pack DLC alongside other notable airplanes from the movie, Darkstar is nothing short of the most striking plane in the game. It's no coincidence that this scramjet-assisted speed machine bears a striking resemblance to what's been described as a successor to the SR-71 Blackbird. Depending on who you believe, it might even be based on a real-life classified megaproject from Lockheed Martin Skunkworks.
Whatever the case is there, what this amounts to in Ace Combat, a franchise known for its experimental hyperplanes, is a jet that stands out even among a truly elite company. Its looks may be a bit subjective, of course. One can't help but make out the facemask of an old English plague doctor in the styling patterns of Darkstar's front fascia. This is also the case inside the cockpit, as all you can really see inside without looking directly down are three thin slits running across the front of the canopy for windows.
Furthermore, the idea that a giant Mach counter was more important to keep in your direct line of sight than your radar or comms display just goes to show this plane had its beginnings in a motion picture and not real life. But does anyone really care about all of that? We think they'd like to know how fast it really is. Well, in that case, wait for no further, friends. Pushing the upper limits of the in-game physics engine the way Darkstar can, does make judging this somewhat challenging. So let's break it down by the numbers.
Because most vertical control surfaces would be ripped to shreds at those speeds, Darkstar's comparatively tiny vertical stabilizers are all-moving. Meaning they can use a full range of motion to do the work individual control surfaces would on more conventional aircraft. All while the main fuselage stayed as arrow-sharp and streamlined as possible to compensate for highly turbulent air at hypersonic speeds.
It's been said that with powerful enough scramjets, you could make a brick fly with ease. This is doubly the case for Darkstar. Although the arcade-like nature of Ace Combat gameplay mutes the more intricate flight characteristics, the bizarre proportions of Darkstar clearly show signs of remarkably different flight performance than what long-time Ace Combat players would identify as normal. Long story short, Darkstar can't stand long horizontal turns.
Your best bet at success with this airplane is to side climb, using Darkstar's powerful twin engines to place yourself above a fray. From there, diving down on enemies looking like a meteor from outer space should render most single-player combatants toast in seconds. However, that's not necessarily as true in multiplayer with live opponents. We also recommend resorting to high-speed, oblong vertical turns instead of slow vertical ones in the situation you do have a MiG-31 or something on your tail. Darkstar may well be blisteringly fast, but it's nowhere near indestructible.
Feel free to check out our full review of the Top Gun: Maverick DLC for Ace Combat 7 on PC if you want to learn more. We leave you with a video below of Darkstar facing a MiG-31 in a rolling drag race. Let's just say it went kind of like a Nissan GTR Nismo drag racing a Mazda Miata.
