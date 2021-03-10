This Holley HEMI V8-Swapped 1999 Dodge Dakota Is a Retro-Modern Sleeper Truck

3 1982 Chevrolet Corvette Could Be a 1,500 HP-Capable Monster, Never Been Raced

Produced through the 2004 model year, the second-generation Dakota was offered with numerous engine options such as the 2.5-liter AMC four-pot and 2.5-liter VM Motori turbo diesel. The 5.9-liter Magnum V8 topped the lineup with 250 horsepower, but that kind of output isn’t good enough in this day and age in the mid-size pickup truck segment. 19 photos







The demo rig built by Holley sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear wheels with the help of a Hughes Performance-built Chrysler 46RE. Priced at $1,580.95 including shipping, the Holley Terminator X Max ECU governs the powerplant, variable valve timing, and four-speed automatic.



Hooker stainless-steel headers with a tri-Y layout add $734.95 to the tally, the alternator relocation kit costs $489.95 including the alternator, the flexplate is $91.75, the fuel pump will set you back $387.95, and the digital instrument cluster is currently listed at $1,853.95. Excluding the engine-transmission combo of your liking, these upgrades total approximately $5,450.



But the list of upgrades doesn’t end here. Customers with deeper pockets can spruce up the



On a related note, have you heard that Ram is developing a successor to the Dodge Dakota? Now expected as



On a related note, have you heard that Ram is developing a successor to the Dodge Dakota? Now expected as a 2023 model at the earliest, the all-new pickup is rumored to feature bits and bobs from the Jeep Gladiator.

