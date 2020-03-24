This Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is Actually a Royal Enfield from India

The Fat Boy is one of the most recognizable modern-classic bikes shapes. Depending on your standards, this means that it looks like an expensive and cool Harley-Davidson. However, one builder in India decided to ride the Terminator's chopper on a budget by converting a Royal Enfield.
Bikes are a more common form of transportation than cars in India. However, most are cheap and underpowered mopeds. The Royal Enfield was probably a respectable little thing before, but never on the level of the American import.
We are dealing with the work of Delhi-based shop Bittoo Bike Modification. They've previously made a name for themselves by turning a local 400cc Bajaj Dominar into a credible Suzuki Hayabusa.
Our favorite view of the Fake Boy is from the front, where the fender and headlight look remarkably similar to the original. The transformation probably required an endless study of the source material. They've managed to capture the soul of the Fat Boy in the way the tank is shaped, the fenders or the rake of the frame. It even got a double shotgun exhaust system right... for no good reason.
You see, the Bullet is a single-cylinder bike, so the V-twin of the pretend Harley is half-fake. This powertrain is about half the size and just a sixth of the Harley Milwaukee-Eight's displacement. It's producing about 19 horsepower, compared to the 65 hp of the Fat Boy.
Once you realize this, the illusion is lost, and you begin to notice the lack of Harley badging or some cheap plastics. But who cares? It looks like a real Fat Boy, probably sounds cool and didn't cost its owner the full $20,000. And no matter what you say, those retro wheels are cool (but not accurate). It's a built like this, with tens or hundreds of hours put in, that proves H-D is and will always be an aspirational bike brand.
