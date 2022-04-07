This Handsome 1975 Kawasaki KZ400 Is Full of Classic UJM Flavor, Has Some Patina

For those who need a way to commute around city streets in style, this antique beauty is the ultimate solution.
When you’re looking to treat yourself to a mid-sized UJM (Universal Japanese Motorcycle) from the seventies, you really can’t go wrong with a Kawasaki KZ400. Known to Americans as the Z400, this bad boy was created to give the best-selling CB350 a run for its money, and we reckon it must’ve succeeded in keeping Soichiro Honda up at night.
Not only did Kawasaki’s gladiator outperform its rival in just about every way, but it also excelled in the fuel consumption category. With a bit of intuition, you can probably see where this is going – the KZ400 debuted right after the oil crisis of 1973, making its 60-mpg consumption average a very desirable trait.
What you’re looking at here is a well-preserved 1975 model with just over 19k miles (30,500 km) on the clock, boasting fresh fluids, a new drive chain and top-shelf Duro Classic tires. In addition, the bike’s ancient spark plugs have been replaced with modern alternatives earlier this year, as were its fork and camshaft seals.
As for the Kawi’s powertrain specifications, an air-cooled 398cc parallel-twin engine can be seen taking pride of place inside its tubular steel duplex cradle frame. The carbureted mill comes equipped with a single overhead cam, dual 32 mm (1.3 inches) Keihin inhalers and a total of four valves.
The KZ400’s four-stroke power source is linked to a five-speed gearbox, and it will deliver up to 36 ponies in the neighborhood of 8,500 revs per minute. At a lower point on the rpm range, you’ll be experiencing a peak torque output figure of 24 pound-feet (33 Nm). When it makes contact with the rear wheel, this whole shebang can translate into a top speed of 93 mph (150 kph).
Since we’ve now covered the essentials, we’ll have you know that Kawasaki’s retro stunner is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring a Trailer! The bidding deadline will be upon us in five days (on April 11), and you’d only have to spend about 1,500 bucks in order to surpass the current bid – for now, that is.
Not only did Kawasaki’s gladiator outperform its rival in just about every way, but it also excelled in the fuel consumption category. With a bit of intuition, you can probably see where this is going – the KZ400 debuted right after the oil crisis of 1973, making its 60-mpg consumption average a very desirable trait.
What you’re looking at here is a well-preserved 1975 model with just over 19k miles (30,500 km) on the clock, boasting fresh fluids, a new drive chain and top-shelf Duro Classic tires. In addition, the bike’s ancient spark plugs have been replaced with modern alternatives earlier this year, as were its fork and camshaft seals.
As for the Kawi’s powertrain specifications, an air-cooled 398cc parallel-twin engine can be seen taking pride of place inside its tubular steel duplex cradle frame. The carbureted mill comes equipped with a single overhead cam, dual 32 mm (1.3 inches) Keihin inhalers and a total of four valves.
The KZ400’s four-stroke power source is linked to a five-speed gearbox, and it will deliver up to 36 ponies in the neighborhood of 8,500 revs per minute. At a lower point on the rpm range, you’ll be experiencing a peak torque output figure of 24 pound-feet (33 Nm). When it makes contact with the rear wheel, this whole shebang can translate into a top speed of 93 mph (150 kph).
Since we’ve now covered the essentials, we’ll have you know that Kawasaki’s retro stunner is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring a Trailer! The bidding deadline will be upon us in five days (on April 11), and you’d only have to spend about 1,500 bucks in order to surpass the current bid – for now, that is.