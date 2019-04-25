autoevolution

This Guy Built an Electric Drift Trike, Went Drifting on Rome's Formula E Track

25 Apr 2019, 17:12 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Here's a riddle for you: what has an electric motor and will do just about anything with it? Colin Furze's right hand, of course. We'll been following this DIY expert for quite a few years now and the Brit's latest mechanical brewing adventure saw him sliding around on Rome's Formula E circuit, in a drift trike he had obviously built at home.
5 photos
Electric Drift TrikeElectric Drift TrikeElectric Drift TrikeElectric Drift Trike
Now, the make-eveyrhing-your-LEGO man had already built a motorized drift trike, but given the Formula E tie-up, he had to make a few adjustments and it wasn't just in terms of the firepower.

Speaking of which, the supplied of the grass cutter engine that now animates the trike quote an output of 20 hp, but Colin reckons he can take the thing to 30 ponies, even though this is another story for another time.

According to the tool wielder's website,"the whole drift trike was transported to Rome in 'hold luggage' so it needed to come apart to fit in the suit cases. The hotel room was then made into a mini workshop while I reconstructed it,"

Why a hotel room? No, the man didn't destroy his house, even though he could've easily used the AK-47-shooting Tuk Tuk he built a few years ago for that purpose.

Instead, he flew to Rome and put the trike to slip angle use on the city's Formula E circuit earlier this month.

However, I'd like to point out Colin is wrong when citing the lack of brakes for his lagging-behind stopwatch number - this drift trike has brakes, it's just that they're located at the end of the rider's legs.

As our keen eyed readers have noticed by now, there are three videos below. The first showcases the adventure mentioned above, the second brings the building take, while the first shows another one of the gear head's toys, namely a pair of hydraulic scissor lift shoes. Because why not?



drifting drift trike EV cool DIY
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
Pininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryPolestar Polestar 2Polestar Polestar 2 CompactKarma Revero GTKarma Revero GT LuxuryRENAULT City K-ZERENAULT City K-ZE Medium SUVTOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallAll car models  
 
 