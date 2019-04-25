This Guy Built an Electric Drift Trike, Went Drifting on Rome's Formula E Track

More on this:

1 Tesla Model 3 Goes at It in the Snow, So Does Jeep Wrangler

2 Drifting Suzuki Swift Sport Proves You Don't Need RWD to Have Fun

3 Drifting Guide for Dummies

4 Here’s The 2019 Aston Martin Vantage Drifting In Sub-Zero Weather In Finland

5 Supercharged Porsche 911 (964) Rally Car Drifts Over a Frozen Lake