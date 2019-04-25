This Guy Built an Electric Drift Trike, Went Drifting on Rome's Formula E Track

Here's a riddle for you: what has an electric motor and will do just about anything with it? Colin Furze's right hand, of course. We'll been following this DIY expert for quite a few years now and the Brit's latest mechanical brewing adventure saw him sliding around on Rome's Formula E circuit, in a drift trike he had obviously built at home.
Now, the make-eveyrhing-your-LEGO man had already built a motorized drift trike, but given the Formula E tie-up, he had to make a few adjustments and it wasn't just in terms of the firepower.
Speaking of which, the supplied of the grass cutter engine that now animates the trike quote an output of 20 hp, but Colin reckons he can take the thing to 30 ponies, even though this is another story for another time.
According to the tool wielder's website,"the whole drift trike was transported to Rome in 'hold luggage' so it needed to come apart to fit in the suit cases. The hotel room was then made into a mini workshop while I reconstructed it,"
Why a hotel room? No, the man didn't destroy his house, even though he could've easily used the AK-47-shooting Tuk Tuk he built a few years ago for that purpose.
Instead, he flew to Rome and put the trike to slip angle use on the city's Formula E circuit earlier this month.
However, I'd like to point out Colin is wrong when citing the lack of brakes for his lagging-behind stopwatch number - this drift trike has brakes, it's just that they're located at the end of the rider's legs.
As our keen eyed readers have noticed by now, there are three videos below. The first showcases the adventure mentioned above, the second brings the building take, while the first shows another one of the gear head's toys, namely a pair of hydraulic scissor lift shoes. Because why not?
