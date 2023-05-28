This Gorgeous Cabin Is an EV-Friendly, Minimalist Home Hidden in the Woods

When every media tells you you should consume more, you're faced with two options only: do as you're told or fight back by resisting. The hinterhouse is one way of fighting back and is also tailor-made for Tesla.
Despite the name, hinterhouse is a cabin, not a proper house. It's the flagship model from hinter, a Canadian hospitality business founded by Emily and Mauricio out of a desire to offer something that would allow the city dweller to disconnect from the noise and the pollution and, if only briefly, to seek refuge in the middle of nature. As such, hinterhouse is focused on sustainability, which is achieved in several ways, from using products from local producers to promoting less consumption and the use of an electric vehicle (EV) over an internal combustion engine (ICE) one.
It could very well be a marketing partner for Tesla, though it's not. If you love the minimalist interior of any of the vehicles made by the marque, you're going to love the hinterhouse or hh1, a rustic cabin that leans heavily into Scandinavian design for inspiration without losing its coziness. The fact that it’s designed as EV-friendly is what makes it relevant to our interests, as does its focus on sustainability.
Unlike the countless mobile homes we've been covering in recent years, hinterhouse doesn't move. Well, to be more accurate, the house itself doesn't move, but it still has mobile elements: all the shutters around the house can roll on railings to either close off the house or open it to the outside altogether. This might also be an element of Scandinavian inspiration, and it's definitely a very striking one visually. By simply going outside and pushing the panels this side or the other, you can create the impression of new spaces inside.
The most striking and easily noticeable feature of the house is the fact that it's 60% percent glazing. It's shaped almost like a container home, with the living areas in a very basic layout to create more flow. The walls on each side are glass, down to the one in the bathroom and in either bedroom, with the option to position the exterior shutters as you wish. The fact that hinterhouse is hidden in a forest outside Mont-Tremblant in Quebec, Canada, means visitors don't have to worry about privacy issues and can this way enjoy the extraordinary views at all times from all corners of the house.
The other striking feature is the minimalist styling. Without treading into brutalist territory, spaces remain very inviting and comfortable if sparsely furnished. For a minimalist cabin, hinterhouse offers an incredible amount of storage, but all of it is hidden out of sight in handle-less closets and cupboards or behind "secret" doors.
Outside the house, down a set of wooden steps, is a separate structure that holds the sauna and the outdoor shower. It matches the main building in style, down to the cedar exterior and expansive glazing with the rollable shutters, but it's even more spectacular. Push and slide the shutters, and you're taking a shower smack in the middle of the forest, completely outside yet still in.
While the goal of hinterhouse is to promote slow living, sustainability, and the possibility of disconnecting from the noise and pollution of everyday city life, it can still double as remote office. It has Starlink internet, a large TV in each bedroom, also hidden in the walls, and obviously plenty of space to plunk down your laptop and get some work done. The couple offers Teslas for rent, so the house also has a Level 2 charger for a Tesla. The fact that the style of the house matches the interior cabin of the current number 1 EV is a most fortunate coincidence and one that's bound to strike a chord with the modern eco-warrior.
This is the kind of sustainable lifestyle we could all get behind.
The hinterhouse is made entirely with untreated cedar, which ages with time and makes the structure blend in with the surrounding. It's actually comprised of two separate buildings totaling 1,000 square feet (93 square meters), the house and the sauna. The latter offers a carport with a charging station, two bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen with an in-built dining table, a living room, and a bathroom. It's specced with all the creature comforts of a home, but the couple has it up for rent. They plant ten trees for every booking they get, in keeping with the goal of making it more sustainable.
The functional part of the house, which Mauricio calls the "heart" of the house and comprises the kitchen and the bedrooms, is all black. The contrast is startling but far from unpleasant. If anything, it adds depth and warmth to a space decked out only in shades of beige and gray for that extra earthy feel.
We've covered car-centric architecture before, usually in the form of mega-mansions designed around an entire car collection or offered with a small fleet as an incentive on a sweet deal. This is the downsized, more sustainable version of that, with the exception that it's not for sale. It's a space that seems to blend organically into the surrounding environment, with an eye for reducing the carbon footprint, and yet with all the comforts of a modern home. To boot, it comes with a most striking design, which just so happens to match the styling of a Tesla.
