This Gorgeous 1929 Ford House Car Is a Tribute to the Past With Very Modern Features

You can never go wrong with a classic, but that's not to say you should lower your expectations and make do with the outdated features and amenities of one if you don't want to. If this gorgeous RV had a motto, this would probably be it.
This strange vehicle is a 1929 Ford House Car, and it emerged from whatever climate-controlled shed it was being kept in storage in an attempt to land a new owner. Said attempt wasn't a successful one – the bidding stopped at a mere $20,099 without meeting the reserve price – but that shouldn't keep us from admiring it from afar, if only virtually and in photos that seem to have been snapped way back in the '90s (*IYKYK).
There's something very special about this vintage Ford housecar, and, no, it's not the fact that it's a 1929 housecar. This is actually a creation of famous California-based fabricator, customizer, and hotrodder Howdy Ledbetter and was completed as recently as 2023.
Technically, it's not even a legit Ford housecar but rather an all-original Ford truck with a custom chassis that turns it into a housecar. It's a Franken-RV of the finest kind and with incredible pedigree, both as regards the provenance of the front end and its builder. As it turns out, neither was enough to impress the bidders and close the deal.
The same applies to this '29 Ford House Car, even though many people online have found it somewhat undercooked, underwhelming, and impractical, which, they believe, explains the shocking lack of interest in the recent auction. The fact that it still looks like it requires some work inside in the rear probably explains that, as well.
But this one is a looker, there's no denying that. It's built from scratch with all-original Ford components for the front end, including the 1929 Ford truck cab, the front and rear fenders, the front windshield, and the front and rear bumper. The chassis is a custom one, with a 4 ½ drop axle, air shocks and heavy-duty leaf springs, as well as a 4,000-lb hitch that would allow towing a trailer with more stuff.
The recent listing tried to turn this into a positive, highlighting the versatility of the space.
The '29 House Car could be a party bus, a weekend RV just perfect for fishing expeditions and camping, a parade vehicle, or a showcase unit for hotrod shows. It could also be turned into a proper motorhome with more time and money poured into the project, but that went without saying because few will rush to buy an expensive vehicle knowing it'll require even more money to put on the road.
The dash is the original one, but gauges are all Equus. With the Ford AOOGA Klaxon horn, Ledbetter bundled a Chrysler horn. The steering column is borrowed from a Corvette, and two seats in the front adjust position for maximum comfort. The entire vehicle is insulated: aluminum panels and styrofoam in the rear, and Dynamat and jute padding in the front.
Also then, it was located in California and was ready to hit the road as soon as a new owner came along. Since one never did, we're guessing it's still there. The seller was a dealer of V8 classics, which probably means this is the second time the '29 Ford House Car hits the market in as many years.
As per his own admission, Ledbetter has a soft spot for 1932 Fords, but he will literally work on any project he sees some potential in, whether that's a discarded Ford truck front end or one of Brooks Stevens' iconic Western Flyer Motorhomes. An upholsterer by trade, Ledbetter's magic touch strikes the perfect balance between performance, comfort, and excellent craftsmanship, which usually turns even his smallest projects into works of art on wheels.
That last part might seem like a random addition, but the minimalist interior probably warrants it. Ledbetter was never the minimalist type, and that much is apparent from the beautiful, leather-heavy, period-correct driver's cab. But in the rear, instead of a mobile habitat, he placed a couple of benches and an oversize table in the middle, and called it a day.
Under the hood of the House Car, Ledbetter put a Dodge 360 V8 engine, pairing it with a 727 Torqueflite automatic transmission. The vehicle also boasts disc brakes in the front and drum brakes in the rear with a GM Hydro-Boost unit, Pirelli P-135 P400 tires, LED headlights, power steering, Hurricane AC, heat, air, and defrost, USB plugs, an Alpine stereo system, and backup camera.
The hotrod-quality exterior paint in maroon and black is matched with the interior, which is finished in maroon, light beige, black, and sandstorm. The vehicle is 22 feet (6.7 meters) long, 96 inches (244 cm) high, and 90 inches (229 cm) wide, and boasts a mere 100 miles (161 km) on the odometer – or did, at the time it was listed for sale earlier this month.
Also then, it was located in California and was ready to hit the road as soon as a new owner came along. Since one never did, we're guessing it's still there. The seller was a dealer of V8 classics, which probably means this is the second time the '29 Ford House Car hits the market in as many years.