This Google Maps Alternative Just Received the Feature All Navigation Apps Need

You'd think that giving up on Google Maps and finding an alternative is as easy as 1-2-3, considering how many options are already available in the app stores, but the number of truly capable solutions is much smaller.
HERE WeGo has long been a top choice on Android and iPhone. Developed by HERE, the navigation specialist whose software is already available in millions of cars on the road, this application comes with all the features you'd need to go from where you are to where you want to be faster and more conveniently.
The latest update landed on the App Store specifically to improve the experience with the app by allowing users to help the parent company refine the speed information displayed during navigation.
One of the best things about navigation apps is that they display the speed limit, so you can always tell how fast you go and how fast you're supposed to go to avoid a ticket. Some applications also issue audio and visual warnings when breaking the limit, and Waze is probably the most famous name on this front.
However, the speed data isn't always accurate, and the only way for an application to make sure it displays correct information is to allow users to contribute with data and suggest fixes. Again, Waze is the best example, as its gigantic user base is the app's main selling point, contributing with traffic reports and map edits to keep navigation as accurate as possible.
HERE wants to do the same thing with WeGo, so the latest app version includes an easy way for users to suggest fixes for incorrect speed limits and road signs. The company says that users who notice an inaccurate speed limit during a trip can tap the limit on the map and send feedback for a quick edit. The same method works for incorrect road signs, so it's enough to tap the sign you claim is wrong to send feedback.
Without a doubt, this super-fast and convenient wrong data reporting system should be integrated into every navigation apps, as we all know that there's no such thing as a flawless solution. However, reporting an inaccurate speed limit is often a difficult process requiring multiple steps, and someone who is already on the road doesn't have the time to do it. In some cases, reporting incorrect data (aside from map errors) requires a computer.
The latest HERE WeGo update is live on iPhone and CarPlay, and if your device was configured to receive updates automatically, it might already be ready to run on your smartphone. The CarPlay version doesn't require any tweaks, so it's enough to update the app on your iPhone to get the latest build on the infotainment screen when you connect the phone to the car.
