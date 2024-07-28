This Garage-Developed E-Motorcycle Is a Dream Come True, Literally, and Even Road-Legal

Searching the world for amazing and extreme machines, I ran across a project that walks us through the steps needed to build your very own electric motorcycle. Well, most of the steps; some engineering and designing knowledge is clearly needed here, but if you don't want to follow along with Ladi and Margaret, you can just buy the Havoc. This is its story.
Folks, the odd, bare, yet extremely powerful, garage-developed electric motorcycle you see before you is dubbed the Havoc. It's nothing more than the result of a dream to build an electric two-wheeler that's unique, eye-catching, and even ready to be ramped up into full-scale production.
The crew behind what you see is none other than Ladi & Margaret, a YouTube channel focused on building some of the oddest yet functional trinkets the world has seen. With over 286K subscribers and growing each day, you know they're onto something here.
Well, this channel also has a shop dubbed MySuperEbike, and there, you can get your hands on a few electric motorcycles and concepts, one of which is the latest addition, the Havoc. But, as I mentioned, if you're handy with a toolbox and some 3D rendering software, you may very well be able to craft your own Havoc in your garage; you just can't call it that because of branding reasons.
Now, Ladi & Margaret have created an electric motorcycle that's clearly different than others on the market, mainly because of the way the whole frame is brought to life; one of the benefits of the electric age is all the wild and now-possible designs we can explore, and this channel does exactly that.
For example, the Havoc is built around a massive frame, but one where only a downtube exists. That's the backbone for the seat, the fork, and even the swing arm. Did I mention the motor? Yes, it too is mounted to that bulky frame, and what's hiding inside that body is nothing more than the battery array and a few other tinier components; the battery pack is big, up to 60 Ah, to be precise.
That's a whole lot of juice, and the reason is that Havoc is powered by a massive motor. Overall, Havoc is powered by a 30 kW peak output motor with an internal gearbox and a 1:2.35 gear ratio. All that's chain-driven around 15T and 56T chainwheels, so expect peak performance.
Speaking of performance, if you end up buying a Havoc, an onboard computer lets you edit power curves and engine braking power and create riding modes to your liking. What more could we ask for? Of course, the Havoc is iOS and Android-compatible.
But what does this mean in terms of power? Well, according to MySuperEbike, the Havoc can hit 60 mph (96.5 kph) in just 4 seconds, and if you're asking me, that's a whole lot of kick, so you'd better be ready with appropriate riding gear; it's a serious bike.
Couple that with the battery I mentioned and we're looking at a peak range of up to 70 miles (113 km) on a full charge. Sure, if you're out there cranking the throttle and hitting hill after hill in this thing, that number is bound to drop, but you get the idea. Oh, and this thing has a built-in charger, too, so it's back on its feet in around 138 minutes if you're plugged into a 110 V system, or 69 minutes at 230 V.
With the more important aspects of the Havoc out of the way, let's dive into a few of the odder ones, but no less important. For example, the rider's seat has been attached directly to that bulky downtube I mentioned, placing the rider in a sort of floating position. One benefit of this construction is seen during mass production: it's simple, effective, and easy to mount. Did I mention very little welding?
Then there's the swing-arm construction spotted on the Havoc. While motorcycles aren't my strongest subject, rear suspensions even less, Havoc's setup looks ripped right off a full-suspension MTB. If you know of any motorcycles with a similar suspension, do leave a comment; I'm always up for learning something new.
Last but not least, allow me to point out that Ladi & Margaret or MySuperEbike offers the Havoc with a mullet wheel setup, either 19-inch wheels at the front and a 17-inch rubber at the back, or 21 at the front and 18 at the rear. Note that larger wheel sizes are more expensive.
This brings me to my final point: price. Now, I mentioned that you'll need a Swiss Army Knife of knowledge to put the Havoc together in your garage, not to mention tools and machinery to fold and weld metal, so the easiest thing may be just to dish out €7,100 ($7,700 at current exchange rates) and get your hands on this EV today. It's even available in the US and designed to be road-legal; it can come with the title, registration, license plate, and the works. The rest is in your hands.