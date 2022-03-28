This Game Lets You Engineer and Build Your Own Vehicles

Rover Builder has been on our radar for a while now since it comes up with some pretty interesting ideas. If you’re more passionate about building your own car rather than driving one, Rover Builder might be the perfect game for you.
Although you don’t need extensive engineering knowledge to play Rover Builder, keep in mind that this is a 3D engineering simulator first, so you at least need to know some basic stuff. Anyway, after a bucketload of updates and months of continuous work, the folks at Hatfuls Games have finally released their game.
So, in Rover Builder, your objective is to get your rover to the green “completion pad” of every level. However, each level is peppered with challenging terrain and hostile environments, so you’ll have to think ahead to be successful.
The game lets you build a wide range of 3D vehicles from buggies to trucks, cranes, and rocket powered rovers. You can even make tank-style vehicles using track wheels. While in building mode, players can use multiple expertly crafted parts to build the rover they need for the mission. You’ll have to choose complex working systems such as steering, hydraulics, suspension systems and propulsion to make the perfect vehicle that will get you through the finish line.
If by any chance you bought Rover Builder while it was in Early Access, you’ll be pleased to know that the full 1.0 release introduces 4 new missions, with over 40 levels in total to explore. In addition, the final version of the game has new settings, including graphics, audio, language and controls, as well as some nifty visual improvements.
Rover Builder is now available on PC (via Steam) with a 10% launch discount, which means you’ll be saving exactly $1 / €1, since the game costs just $10 / €10. The promotion ends on April 4, so if you really want to save a buck make sure to buy it until then.
