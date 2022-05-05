This Futuristic Ship Will Be Able to Deliver Green Fuel for 400K Hydrogen Cars

One of the numerous aspects that need to be considered for the green revolution in the automotive industry is fuel transportation. Even if it’s considered a green alternative, hydrogen would still need to be delivered in large quantities, over significant distances, once the number of vehicles using it increases – a challenge for naval architects.
Gaia is a well-known name for the Earth, and also the name of a future ship that will transport hydrogen, while also being fueled by it. It’s not the only hydrogen tanker concept, but one that stands out due to its design and capacity. Developed by C-Job Naval Architects together with LH2 Europe, this vessel is meant to travel between Scotland and Germany.
Measuring 462 feet (141 meters), Gaia will have a capacity of 37,500 cubic meters, which would be enough liquid hydrogen for 400,000 medium-sized hydrogen cars, or 20,000 heavy trucks. The liquid hydrogen will be stored in three huge tanks, with a boil off (gas evaporation) that would be much lower than the current one in the maritime industry, according to the manufacturer.
Plus, the remaining boil off will be captured and used to feed the vessel’s own propulsion systems, through fuel cells. As a result, Gaia will operate with zero greenhouse gas emissions. So, this tanker will not only deliver alternative fuel for ground vehicles, but it will be green itself.
Architects at C-Job explained that the ship was designed with a trapezium-shaped hull so that it would have enough room for the three tanks on the deck, without requiring ballast like LNG (liquid natural gas) tankers do. Gaia will start by delivering 100 tons of hydrogen per day, from Scotland to Germany, and it’s estimated that it will grow up to 300 tons daily, as demand grows.
At the moment, Gaia is still a concept, but it’s set to be ready to start its hydrogen deliveries by 2027.
