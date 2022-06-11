This Funky Little Thing Helps Hardware Survive Cold Nights on Alien Worlds

That’s right, to survive on alien worlds humans need specialized hardware. What people usually tend to overlook is that the hardware itself needs help as well, if it is to survive the harsh environments it’s supposed to operate in.
Take the Moon, for instance. We know we can survive there, in temperatures going as low as minus 232 degrees Celsius (minus 386 degrees Fahrenheit), and we can do that thanks to spacecraft and suits.
But those spacecraft are run by computers, and those usually only work to minus 40 degrees Celsius (same in Fahrenheit scale). To keep them warm, and up and running, special technologies had to be devised, and they range from lithium-ion batteries to radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTG).
These solutions work, and they do so pretty well, but they have a huge disadvantage: they usually take up a lot of space, especially since they require thermal and fluid systems to do their thing. And when it comes to alien worlds exploration, space is a valuable commodity. Oh, and the RTGs are also radioactive, so…
NITE.
That’s short for Nighttime Integrated Thermal and Electricity, and it’s a system being put together by Masten Space Systems with help from Penn State University (PSU) and Honeybee Robotics. Known until recently as MOWS (Metal Oxidation Warming System), NITE is a low-mass payload that could be attached to any space-faring hardware one can think of, from landers to rovers.
It’s designed to oxidize metals using propellant from whatever propulsion system the hardware is attached to uses (or, alternatively, even lunar water), by means of exothermic chemical reactions – generally meaning that it uses a small amount of energy to create a larger quantity of it.
NITE can thus supply the hardware it serves with both heat and power, keeping things operating smoothly at between minus 25 and plus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit). It can autonomously spring into life as soon as a certain temperature is reached, because running it around the clock would overheat the system it’s meant to keep warm.
The hardware using NITE should be able to operate for as much as an entire year, depending on the supply of oxidizer the system burns through. By extension, missions to permanently dark locations on the Moon, like caves, could be planned and executed.
Being a relatively simple design, it should also be cheaper than current battery- and nuclear-based solutions – between $10 and $50 million cheaper, Masten says.
NITE got a NASA Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase I award back in 2018, and it’s currently an on-going project. The company making it says the heat generation subsystem should be ready right around the time this coverage was put togther (mid-2022), but no exact date on when it might be flown and tested has been provided.
