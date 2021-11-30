This Friendly Robot Helps Isolated People in Japan Socialize From a Distance

Robots can do scary things, like the famous military robot dog armed with a rifle, they can perform services, like the ones used for deliveries, but they can also help create a deeper connection between members of society. A local government in Japan has kicked off a pioneering project, meant to help people with extreme social withdrawal.
The Orihime robot made headlines when it was first introduced, a few years ago, as a creative solution for disabled people who are unable to communicate with the outside world. Only nine inches tall, with green eyes and expressive arms that can move around, Orihime can literally become someone’s alter ego, by helping them communicate remotely with anyone.
The user operates the robot through an app on his or her device at home. All the user has to do is type phrases into the app, which are then read aloud by Orihime, who becomes sort of an intermediator between the operator at home, and the person with whom the operator wants to talk. The ORY Laboratory team specifically designed Orihime to help people who are bedridden or unable to get out of the house for various reasons, to socialize and bond with others.
But Orihime is now ready to take on a new role, a more official one. VICE reports that Kobe City in Japan will become the first to offer several Orihime robots, for free, to locals who suffer from extreme social anxiety. For the first time ever, robots will be used by local officials to combat loneliness. Isolation is considered a real and dangerous social issue, and there’s even a specific term used to describe people who are affected by this – “hikikomori.”
According to VICE, Kobe City officials have set up several community centers, where hikikomori can gradually start to interact more with the staff. Orihime will be introduced at one of these centers, starting from December, becoming a voice for people who are withdrawn, but still want to socialize. Anyone will be able to borrow the robot, based on a timeline, and use it to communicate from a distance.
This is just one of the measures through which Japan is fighting social isolation, a dangerous phenomenon that has increased over the past couple of years. Orihime is anything but scary, and has proven to be a real help for people longing for connection.
