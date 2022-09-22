This Forest River Travel Trailer Is Loaded With Amenities, Has an Outside Kitchen Too

If you’re looking for a luxury travel trailer equipped with all the amenities of home, then this Surveyor Legend from Forest River RV might be a great option. The new 2023 Surveyor Legend 19MDBLE comes with a Murphy bed, a dinette with a panoramic window, bunk beds, and an outside kitchen!
The 19MDBLE measures 23.7 ft (7.2 meters) in length, and it’s 7.3-ft-wide (2.2-meter-wide). Its exterior features a 15-ft (4.5-meter) awning with LED lights, allowing travelers to enjoy the outdoors. With the awning fully extended, they can also use the outside kitchen whenever they want.
Of course, there are plenty of storage areas that come in handy for those who don’t know how to not overpack. Storage is offered on the inside as well. Right next to the entryway is a folding murphy-type bed with a sofa underneath. On each side of the sofa is an end table, and above it, you’ll see several cabinets.
A little bit further ahead is a slide-out dinette that has two comfortable seats with underneath storage and a table that does drop down to make a bed. This area features a massive window that allows people to enjoy the beautiful views while dining, working, or relaxing. There’s a TV mounted next to the dinette, allowing people to watch it from there, from the Murphy bed/sofa or from the kitchen.
Speaking of the kitchen, this area has everything you need. It includes a sink, a two-burner propane cooktop, a hood range, a convection microwave, and a refrigerator. You’ll find a flip-up counter extension that maximizes countertop space, two drawers, and two cabinets.
At the rear are the bunk beds. Both beds can comfortably sleep an adult. Plus’ the bottom bunk comes with generous storage underneath. Next to this area is the bathroom, which has a generous shower, a toilet, a sink, and a medicine cabinet.
Ray from AllaboutRVs offered a video tour of the brand-new model, showing the audience what it’s all about. You can watch the clip down below to see what the 2023 Surveyor Legend 19MDBLE has to offer.
