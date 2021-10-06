Still-Frozen Martian Sand Dunes Seem to Be Charging Into the Great Unknown

This Ford Was Supposed to Replace the Mustang, Now a Pristine One Just Sold for Dirt Cheap

If only Ford had a crystal ball when they mulled over replacing their original pony car, the Mustang, with a front-wheel-drive car based on a Mazda platform. Although you’d think they wouldn’t need any metaphorical magic device to figure out of terrible of an idea that would be. 21 photos



It isn’t like this particular example doesn’t have the receipts to prove the condition it’s in. Sporting 112,100 miles (180423.5 km) on the odometer, the car was sold from an anonymous private seller in St.Louis, Missouri, with a complete service history and a carfax report confirmed accident-free.



To the Probes credit, the 2.2 liters turbocharged



145 horsepower and 190 lb-ft of torque don’t sound very fantastic. Still, with the addition of a five-speed manual transmission and a relatively lightweight chassis, it was at least a true to form light sports car, although clearly not the one Americans wanted to buy at the time.



Even still, when you take the Mustang out of the equation (trust us, it's a tough thing to do), the Ford Probe is an automotive curiosity. But, unlike most Mustangs, the near-universal hatred the Probe received in its day means their value's stayed relatively low. Even listing one on YouTube celebrity Doug DeMuro's hip new auction website couldn't net five figures.

