This Ford Ranger Wildtrack Widebody Kit From Prior Design Looks Spot On

Ford Performance is renowned for its global focus on all things high-performance and motorsport, but that doesn’t mean it has neglected the off-road segment. The Raptor-badged pickups are living proof, though chances are some owners might have purchased lesser models before the performance off-road trucks actually became available.
Let’s take the European Ford Ranger for example, along with its Ranger Raptor derivative. The “ultimate factory-built performance truck” was initially created with a focus on the Asia Pacific region, meaning its fans in the Old Continent were left dreaming of owning one until last year’s decision to expand its availability.
This must have triggered a certain response from some of the buyers, with some choosing the next best option instead, Ford’s own Ranger Wildtrack. Now there’s another option out in the open, which is actually available not only for the latest iteration but also for much older Rangers, down to the 2011 model year.
It’s coming from Germany, courtesy of Prior Design, and it's ready to bring the Ranger Wildtrack on a level playing field – at least visually – to the Ranger Raptor, thanks to a neat widebody kit. The company even showcased it against a sunny autumn backdrop in their latest video coming from the official YouTube channel (embedded below).
That way we can be sure it’s the real deal, and not some fancy computer generated images as was the case with the Dacia Duster widebody we admired recently. Unfortunately, according to the listing on the official website, there’s only “on demand” information related to the actual pricing for the Ranger widebody kit.
Instead, we’re only given some information about the materials used in the kit’s fabrication process, along with its main components. The set includes two options for the front grille, widening elements for the front and rear wheel arches, as well as a rear apron and tailgate spoiler.
