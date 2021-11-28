This Ford Mustang Could Kick Bugatti Chiron Butt, Takes On Equally Powerful Cars Instead

The countless videos showing all kinds of examples biting the curb or worse that have popped up over the years have made most people realize that the new generation Ford Mustang isn’t exactly the go-to car for a day at the track. Not unless you’re wearing brown pants, anyway.
Still, the green one that you are about to see in action at the drag strip is the older iteration, and right off the bat, the parachute and drag radials, as well as other mods, should tell you that it’s not your run-of-the-mill ‘Stang.
With roughly 2,000 horsepower available on tap, produced by its twin-turbocharged engine, the said vehicle can humiliate the finest cars ever made in a straight-line acceleration. This is a 7-second car, meaning that it would have no trouble beating the Tesla Model S Plaid, which can complete the quarter-mile sprint in a hair over 9 seconds, or the Rimac Nevera, which currently holds on to the record for production cars, with 8.58 seconds, at 167.51 mph (269.58 kph).
Unfortunately, no hypercar lined up at the start line next to it, so it had to face a few similarly powerful builds. In the video shared down below, which is basically a compilation that shows it in action at different drag racing events, you will see it put its money where its mouth is against a couple of Mustangs with forced induction trickery, as well as a turbo’d S550. The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 dared face it, and for good reasons, as it too was turbocharged, and so was its cousin from Cadillac, the CTS-V.
But which of them do you think it managed to beat down the quarter mile, and which completed the course quicker? This would be a good time to place a little bet and then see if you've nailed it by watching the vid.
