This Ford Focus Looks Like It Has an Automatic Transmission, It's Not What It Looks Like

For some drivers, there's nothing like the pleasure of driving a car with a manual gearbox. No doubt shifting gears manually makes you feel better about driving and have better control of the car. Moreover, some people consider the ability to drive a manual as an act of "manliness", but that's quite debatable.
But then again, there are some indecisive people in the world. Like the owner of this Ford Focus, for example. He bought his car with an automatic gearbox, but somewhere along the way he realized that this type of transmission was no longer for him, so he went to a mechanic's workshop to have it converted to manual.
He gave up the convenience of a dual-clutch DCT just to row his own gears. The conversion was much more complicated than changing the shifter, and perhaps one of the most important changes was the introduction of a new clutch pedal.
”Did a manual swap on a client's DCT Focus, and he wanted to keep the automatic trims to weird out passengers! I'm working on modding the auto shift knob right now,” writes the person who uploaded the video on Reddit. You can see that the lever rubs a bit against the gasket when engaging first gear, but shifting works.
The driver in the video shifts quite easily up to the fifth gear. The shift lever doesn't clunk and there's no clutch noise, which means the mechanic did a pretty good job.
In addition to increased driving pleasure, the car owner wants to impress. Apparently, he wants to have some fun based on the reactions of his passengers.
”If you confidently lend this car to someone who can't recognize 3 pedals in the footwear, then you deserve the damage they cause... Or they won't even be able to get it started”, comments someone on Reddit, somehow trying to spoil his fun.
