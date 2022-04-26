This Flawless 1965 BMW R60/2 Was Once a Pile of Rust, Restoration Took Several Years

Seeing the extent to which some people go in order to make a motorcycle look brand-new is quite simply fascinating.
After it was purchased by the current owner as a non-running project in 2015, this numbers-matching 1965 BMW R60/2 saw an extensive restoration to get it back in working order. For starters, the bike’s bodywork and frame were media-blasted before receiving a seamless coat of fresh paint, while its chromed parts have been re-plated to keep things looking nice and tidy.
The deteriorating OEM saddle was discarded in favor of youthful aftermarket replacement, as were the wheels, wiring harness and exhaust pipework. Additionally, you will find a premium selection of modern engine internals replacing the factory items, including new valve guides, seals and gaskets, among other goodies. Honed cylinders, refurbished carbs and an overhauled magneto ignition conclude the powertrain mods.
Bavaria’s vintage icon comes to life thanks to an air-cooled 594cc boxer-twin mill, which is paired with a dry single-plate clutch and a four-speed gearbox. The four-stroke powerhouse carries two valves per cylinder, dual Bing inhalers and a compression ratio of 7.5:1. In the vicinity of 5,800 rpm, a maximum horsepower figure of 30 ponies will be accomplished at the crankshaft.
This force is handed over to the rear 18-inch hoop by means of an enclosed driveshaft, and it can result in speeds of up to 90 mph (145 kph). As far as the R60/2’s chassis specs are concerned, its suspension arrangement consists of Earles forks up front and twin shocks down south, while stopping power comes from 200 mm (7.9 inches) drum brakes at both ends.
When the bike’s 4.5-gallon (17-liter) fuel tank is full, the entire structure tips the scales at 436 pounds (198 kg). This speckless ‘65 MY charmer will be listed on Bring a Trailer until tomorrow afternoon, so it could make its way to your garage if you act within the next 24 hours. At the moment, a mere $4,500 would be enough to put you in the lead, but this sum isn’t very likely to meet the reserve for such a gorgeous machine.
