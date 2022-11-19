This Flat-Six Engine Is What's Left of a Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder and It Is for Sale

Were you searching for a proper boxer engine with a very decent amount of power to stuff under the hood of your car? Well, you are in luck, because if the answer to that question was yes, then we have a perfect unit for you.
Advertised by azcycleparts on social media, it came from a 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder that had 2,671 miles (4,299 km) under its belt when it lost its heart. The vendor claims that it is in perfect mechanical condition, and that, combined with the fact that it is one rare motor, is why it costs a lot of money.
More on the finances in just a few moments, as first we have to remind you that this lump, which also powers the 718 Cayman GT4, has 4.0 liters in displacement, six cylinders, and no forced induction. It is capable of pumping out 414 hp (420 ps / 309 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque, and it used to be hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission.
You are probably wondering how quick the 718 Boxster Spyder is without anyone tampering with it. The answer is 4.4 seconds from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph), with a 187 mph (301 kph) top speed. Its fixed-roof sibling is identically fast and has a slightly higher maximum speed of 189 mph (304 kph).
The mill is also rather frugal, as it features adaptive cylinder control, a system that deactivates two cylinders in order to improve the fuel consumption, and the carbon dioxide emissions inevitably.
Now, about those Benjamins, you’d better sit down for this one, as it is anything but a bargain. The engine is listed for a buy-it-now price of $22,000, which is a small fortune that could otherwise get you a Hellcat V8, and lots of cash to spare, or a wide variety of other choices for less money. But even so, would you buy it?
