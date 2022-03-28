This Ferrari F8 Spider Runs and Drives, but There's a Slight Visibility Issue

Summer is just a few months away in the northern hemisphere, and this Ferrari F8 Spider, which has seen better days, could be ready to make its future owner happy by then.
Sure, it may look all beat up, but in all likelihood, the damages are mostly on the cosmetic side. Iaai, which has advertised it as part of an ongoing online bid, claims that the Italian supercar that can be seen in person in San Diego, California, runs and drives.
The vendor has even attached a short video to the ad to prove that the V8 still makes the right kind of noise. That is probably what drove those truly interested in it to bid $155,175 at the time of writing, which is definitely not cheap, but it is probably worth it, considering that a pristine low mileage Ferrari F8 Spider is a few hundred thousand dollars more expensive.
By the looks of it, this exotic will need a new front hood, bumper, and headlights. The apron seems salvageable, and the mirror on the right side is missing. Beyond this, the winning bidder will have to replace the deployed airbags and to conduct a thorough mechanical inspection. At the time of the crash, this F8 Spider had 3,917 miles (6,604 km) on the clock, so it does have a lot of life left in it.
Since there are numerous components worth saving, including the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8, making 710 hp (720 ps / 530 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque, its future owner might simply strip it of everything worth saving, and sell the parts online. However, since the damages don’t look that bad compared to other wrecked exotics that we have covered in the past, it is probably worth saving, even if it has a salvage certificate in California.
