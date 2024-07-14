This Feature\-Rich, Off\-Grid\-Ready Camper Makes Van Life Luxurious, It's Now for Sale

With van life so popular nowadays, many people try to bring their vision of the perfect tiny home on wheels to life. Today, I'm checking out a deluxe camper van designed to be a cozy, off-grid mobile home.
I wrote about Keith and Hannah and their one-of-a-kind Sprinter camper van a few months ago. The rig I'm discussing today was built by them for them – they've been occasionally traveling in it for the past two years, and now they've listed it for sale – more info about that at the end of the article.
What we have here is a 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with a 170" wheelbase. It's a RWD and sports a 4-cylinder diesel engine. As usual, I'll start the tour with the exterior upgrades, which aren't that many on this unit. The builders fitted vented windows and an aftermarket suspension.
On the driver's side, Keith and Hannah installed a ladder. Climb on top of the vehicle, and you'll discover a roof rack holding a StarLink and solar panels with a total capacity of 560 W. Moreover, some of them are walkable solar panels, so you can also use the roof as a deck.
Slide the main door open, and you'll discover a bright and spacious interior. Regarding aesthetics, Keith and Hannah opted for a white slatted ceiling and white cabinetry with rattan inserts paired with various wooden accents, such as the kitchen countertop.
There's also a drawer with food and water bowls. Moreover, you can use a sizeable headliner shelf to store additional stuff in the front part of the interior.
Next, we have the bathroom right next to the floor-to-ceiling unit. It's a simple yet effective setup with a Nature's Head composting toilet and a shower. Its aesthetic is also nice – Keith and Hannah installed a copper shower head and wall tiles imitating white marble.
On the opposite side, you'll find the kitchen. It features a microwave, a sink, a portable stove, and a Dometic fridge with a freezer compartment. Furthermore, a Maxxair ceiling fan above will properly ventilate the area while you're cooking and remove moisture from the bathroom.
The final part of this camper van is the lounge/bedroom area at the rear. You'll notice a large U-shaped couch with a Lagun table mount, as well as two windows, one on each side. Transforming the couch into a bed is easy – all you have to do is attach a panel that connects the benches, and rearrange the cushions. The result is a comfy, almost king-size bed that offers more than enough space for two people to sleep or relax.
When you devise a U-shaped lounge area in a camper van, you can't also have room for a large garage like you see in other vans with fixed beds. Luckily, Keith and Hannah came up with enough storage spots in this rig. There are eight overhead cabinets, four on each side, while the benches offer additional room for storage.
One of the overhead cabinets on the driver's side of the living space houses the rig's control panel. It consists of switches for the lights, water heater, greywater tank's ball valve, and more. There's also a Victron Cerbo GX display that allows you to monitor everything electrical-related.
Regarding plumbing, the rig is equipped with a 33-gallon (125-liter) freshwater tank connected to a 4-gallon (15-liter) heater. All the water you use in the sink and bathroom ends up in an under-mounted 15-gallon (57-liter) greywater tank. Then, you can dump it directly underneath the vehicle.
Heating and cooling are something you must address when it comes to tiny homes on wheels. Sure, it depends on where you plan on traveling, but a good camper van will have systems that will keep you hot or cold, as needed.
This unit features an Espar diesel heater. Moreover, you won't have to worry about cold feet (at least the physical ones) in this rig, as it has heated floors. On hotter days, you can use a Dometic RTX 2000 12 V A/C above the bed to keep yourself cool.
One of the best parts about living in a camper van is that you can park in a nice spot, open the doors, and let fresh air inside while enjoying a beautiful view. But sometimes, we want to be completely closed off from the outside, especially when we don't want light coming in to disturb our sleep.
So, Keith and Hannah have insulated covers for all the windows of this van. To make things even better, they fitted two large bug screens for the entrance and the two rear doors.
It currently has only around 31,000 miles (49,890 km) and has been serviced for an oil change and fuel filter change at a Mercedes dealership. The couple has reported no issues with it - it's ready for new adventures with a new owner.
What we have here is a 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with a 170" wheelbase. It's a RWD and sports a 4-cylinder diesel engine. As usual, I'll start the tour with the exterior upgrades, which aren't that many on this unit. The builders fitted vented windows and an aftermarket suspension.
On the driver's side, Keith and Hannah installed a ladder. Climb on top of the vehicle, and you'll discover a roof rack holding a StarLink and solar panels with a total capacity of 560 W. Moreover, some of them are walkable solar panels, so you can also use the roof as a deck.
Slide the main door open, and you'll discover a bright and spacious interior. Regarding aesthetics, Keith and Hannah opted for a white slatted ceiling and white cabinetry with rattan inserts paired with various wooden accents, such as the kitchen countertop.
This van has an open layout, meaning the driver's cabin isn't separated from the rest of the interior. Behind the driver's seat, the couple devised a floor-to-ceiling storage unit comprising three large shelves (one of which holds a slide-out toaster oven) and a crate for their dog, Chloe.
There's also a drawer with food and water bowls. Moreover, you can use a sizeable headliner shelf to store additional stuff in the front part of the interior.
Next, we have the bathroom right next to the floor-to-ceiling unit. It's a simple yet effective setup with a Nature's Head composting toilet and a shower. Its aesthetic is also nice – Keith and Hannah installed a copper shower head and wall tiles imitating white marble.
On the opposite side, you'll find the kitchen. It features a microwave, a sink, a portable stove, and a Dometic fridge with a freezer compartment. Furthermore, a Maxxair ceiling fan above will properly ventilate the area while you're cooking and remove moisture from the bathroom.
Although the countertop is decently sized, Keith and Hannah devised a counter next to the bathroom, so there's plenty of space to prepare more complicated meals. What's more, it serves as a dresser, as it integrates three massive drawers.
The final part of this camper van is the lounge/bedroom area at the rear. You'll notice a large U-shaped couch with a Lagun table mount, as well as two windows, one on each side. Transforming the couch into a bed is easy – all you have to do is attach a panel that connects the benches, and rearrange the cushions. The result is a comfy, almost king-size bed that offers more than enough space for two people to sleep or relax.
When you devise a U-shaped lounge area in a camper van, you can't also have room for a large garage like you see in other vans with fixed beds. Luckily, Keith and Hannah came up with enough storage spots in this rig. There are eight overhead cabinets, four on each side, while the benches offer additional room for storage.
One of the overhead cabinets on the driver's side of the living space houses the rig's control panel. It consists of switches for the lights, water heater, greywater tank's ball valve, and more. There's also a Victron Cerbo GX display that allows you to monitor everything electrical-related.
You could have the best-looking camper van, but if you don't have the proper utility systems, you'll have a hard time adventuring in it. Keith and Hannah made sure they had the appropriate systems to allow them to go off-grid for more than a few days.
Regarding plumbing, the rig is equipped with a 33-gallon (125-liter) freshwater tank connected to a 4-gallon (15-liter) heater. All the water you use in the sink and bathroom ends up in an under-mounted 15-gallon (57-liter) greywater tank. Then, you can dump it directly underneath the vehicle.
Heating and cooling are something you must address when it comes to tiny homes on wheels. Sure, it depends on where you plan on traveling, but a good camper van will have systems that will keep you hot or cold, as needed.
This unit features an Espar diesel heater. Moreover, you won't have to worry about cold feet (at least the physical ones) in this rig, as it has heated floors. On hotter days, you can use a Dometic RTX 2000 12 V A/C above the bed to keep yourself cool.
The bench on the passenger side of the interior holds the electrical system. Its highlights are 600 Ah BattleBorn batteries, a 3,000 W inverter/charger, two solar charge controllers, and a DC-DC charger.
One of the best parts about living in a camper van is that you can park in a nice spot, open the doors, and let fresh air inside while enjoying a beautiful view. But sometimes, we want to be completely closed off from the outside, especially when we don't want light coming in to disturb our sleep.
So, Keith and Hannah have insulated covers for all the windows of this van. To make things even better, they fitted two large bug screens for the entrance and the two rear doors.
It currently has only around 31,000 miles (49,890 km) and has been serviced for an oil change and fuel filter change at a Mercedes dealership. The couple has reported no issues with it - it's ready for new adventures with a new owner.
You'll have to pay $125,000 (€114,575) to get your hands on this tiny home on wheels. Considering it's a newer vehicle with a meticulously crafted interior, I'd say it's a fair price. You can find out more about the rig on its listing.