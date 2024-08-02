This Extremely Rare 1955 Volkswagen Bulli Is a Unique Conversion That Runs on Rails

17 photos Photo: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

When the VW Bus (the T1 model) went into production in 1950 at a Volkswagen plant in West Germany, it completely changed the way people looked at cars. Promoted as a multi-use machine with a simple styling, a roomy interior, and rear-wheel-drive, the microbus - affectionately called the "Bulli" - has quickly become the perfect companion for home, work, and play.