This Electric Vehicle Concept Runs and Drives, Comes From Transylvania

There is a new electric vehicle concept in the world, and its name is E-car. It was presented by a company from Transylvania, during an event called Innowave Summit 2022. The vehicle was developed by a company called Newcar4future, which is funded by another firm, Arobs, which shared the exhibition space with it.
As its creators explained, the E-Car has four doors and rear-wheel drive, and prides itself on a range estimated at 350 kilometers (about 217.48 mi) with a full charge. The top speed is electronically limited to 140 kph (ca. 87 mph), while its body is claimed to be made from carbon fiber. The team has already built a working prototype.
While this is not just a rendering, but a genuine concept vehicle, it is still far away from becoming mainstream. Company officials have noted that the experimental vehicle should lead to a production vehicle later, but that will require funding to enable the company to continue its development.
The presentation of the vehicle was held during a visit of Romania's current Prime Minister. Despite refusing to drive the prototype, the country's prime minister expressed his pride in the fact that the vehicle will be manufactured in limited numbers near Cluj-Napoca. The town is in Transylvania, Romania, and is currently known for its thriving IT industry.
One of the companies that supports the project is involved in IT, as well, so it would make sense for its development, and even low-volume production, to happen in the city.
Since this is just a concept vehicle, albeit a functional one, which is a nice change from mere renderings, it is still unclear when it would reach production, not to mention how much it could sell for.
For now, all we can do is watch the video trailer, as we as real-life images captured by Cluj24.ro, to get a general idea about its crazy-styled EV. Unless the project gets proper funding, it will take many years until the vehicle enters series production, even in low volumes, as many other things need to be adapted and organized under European manufacturing rules.
While it is a working prototype, it is not yet approved to drive in traffic on public roads. As you can observe in the photos, the design is eccentric, to say the least, and some parts inside it come from other vehicles, but its makers have not stopped at a single brand or model when looking for parts.
