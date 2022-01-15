This Electric and Autonomous Concept Is a Playground for Pets and Owners Alike

Folks, the concept before you has been dubbed Renault Pet Communication Device (RPCD). It's a conceptual vehicle by Sejoon Kim, a student designer from Seoul, South Korea. And while the description for the car may not be the most pompous, it does clearly state what it's all about. Just for the record, Renault doesn't seem to have any play here; this was purely Sejoon's choosing.
Now, the idea is simple, as our society changes, so do the ways we do things, including how we bond with our pets. With that in mind, imagine a moving and autonomous playground that's meant to facilitate a space suitable for pets and owners similar to bond, play, or just do nothing.
RPCD is a vehicle unlike others we may have seen on autoevolution. I'm referring to the fact that nearly every inch of this machine has some utility or another.
Another example of how this vehicle differs is found at the front. Here, a segment of the hood lifts, creating a space for pets to rest in the shade. Part of the grill is actually a sliding tabletop, perfect for placing treats and drinks for either humans or pets.
One aspect I enjoyed about the concept is that the designer gave attention to the interior space, not just the exterior of RPCD. In the gallery, you'll find a couple of images that portray an interior that's more playground and café than a traditional car. Even the seating has been redesigned to allow animals to roam freely through the entire space.
The cab seems to be designed with us humans in mind as you can see seating, slideout tables, and surfaces that can be used as places to set a device or possibly even work. The inclusion of cup holders is a clear signal that humans belong here. There seems to be a sound system too.
Outside RPCD, Sejoon also mentions that the slideout found at the front can also be used for things like setting up an espresso bar. Yet, there is one feature I haven't mentioned. The rear wheel wells of RPCD are set up to function as another place for storing toys and other knick-knacks.
Sejoon also mentions this concept is to be electric and autonomous. However, there is no mention of the systems in place to grant these abilities. At this stage, those systems don't need too much attention.
Personally, I think this sort of vehicle could very well be seen in the future. Why? Well, because all this technology is bound to change the way we live our lives. Just imagine a sort of therapy center that sends out units filled with animals to residents in need. Who knows what the future may hold.
