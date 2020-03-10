This Egg-Shaped, Self-Sufficient Tiny Home Will Take You Completely Off the Grid

Enter the home of the future, as it’s been billed ever since it was first announced in 2014 – and we sure hope you like your eggs oversize: the Ecocapsule. The Ecocapsule, the brainchild of Polak design studio Nice & Wise (formerly known as Nice Architects), is an egg-shaped, completely self-sufficient mobile home / living unit that promises all the luxury of a hotel room with a minimal footprint.
The idea was introduced in 2014, when founder Sona Pohlova entered the idea in a local design contest. She did not win, but the idea proved popular enough to determine her to start a crowdfunding campaign. With the money raised, she launched an Ecocapsule prototype.
Since then, Nice & Wise has been shipping Ecocapsules all around the globe. It’s only produced a limited series of 50 items, some of which are still available to order. Customers are mostly located in the Japan and the U.S. (it was introduced here later, in 2019), Australia and the European Union, and Pohlova is hoping to secure a multi-million investment that would allow them to take the living unit into mass production, which, in turn, would lead to a price cut.
Interest in the Ecocapsule is great, she’s been telling the media. Because of its unique shape, the Ecocapsule can be used both by private individuals and companies in the hospitality business, which could use the modules to build movable hotels. The fact that it’s entirely self-sufficient is another thing that attracts customers, despite the still-high asking price of $91,000, with a $2,200 deposit.
Though very small, the unit can house two adults comfortably – with all the luxuries of a hotel room, the designers promise. That may very well be true, but only if you scale down the hotel room considerably and consider “luxury” basic amenities like shower and kitchenette.
The Ecocapsule has a double, retractable bed, a workspace and plenty of storage space for gear of all types. It includes a kitchenette with a cooking stove and running water, and a separate bathroom with toilet and hot shower. Because it’s egg-shaped, the unit allows collecting rainwater in its own water tank; rainwater is then filtered and can be used for all purposes, from doing the dishes to taking a hot shower at the end of a long day of exploring.
“The shape, that's our favorite bit,” Pohlova was telling Forbes in an older interview. “It's elemental, it's not complicated, it’s smooth and without unnecessary ugly details.”
The shape also helps to prevent heat loss, while also making the unit ideal for any type of scenario you might want to use it in. It can be towed or shipped to remote locations. The Ecocapsule itself doesn’t have wheels, so you’ll need a trailer to haul it. On the plus side, it’s small enough to fit into a shipping container.
“It can serve as a cottage, pop-up hotel, caravan, mobile office, research station, or anything you want it to be. We have engineered the product from scratch to be as self-sufficient, practical and functional as possible,” the designers say on the official website.
Nice & Wise promises to drop the price point for each unit under $91,000, once it goes into mass production. Even with that, you still have to consider the $2,500 (give or take a few hundred bucks, depending on location) shipping costs when making a purchase. But for this kind of money, you get a cute, egg-shaped, self-sufficient mobile home that will allow you to go completely off-grid.
