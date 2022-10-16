This E-110 Toyota Corolla Race Car is a Mitsubishi Evo IX Underneath

In the mid-1990s, Toyota and Mitsubishi made some of JDM's best internal combustion engines. The E-110 Corolla never carried a 2J, but this highly modified E-110 built by Dytko Sport of Poland is happy to borrow a better engine from its rivals at Mitsubishi.
The engine in question? It's none other than the two-liter, 4B11 turbocharged engine famous in all Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution models post-2005. It's a gem of an engine capable of handling loads of turbo boost and other aftermarket upgrades without grenading itself like lesser engines might. So little of the stock E-110 Corolla remains that you might as well call it a different car. But at least the parts that are present appear to be of good quality.
Once the car was stripped all the way down to a bare bodyshell, a full racing-spec roll cage from Ireco Motorsport that fills the rear cargo area, as well as the interior door linings, was added. Photos of the undercarriage reveal a nice-looking suspension setup front and rear taken straight from the Lancer Evolution this car's engine also hails from. It's all backed up by four-wheel slotted disk brakes and semi-slick tires for maximum grip.
Moving to the exterior, we find that it more or less just looks like a race car. The prominent rear wing, ample racing decals, and powder-coated white alloy wheels do much to enhance this appearance. Further shoutouts to the radiator sticking out from behind the front bumper. If the thing were any larger, it might just split open the entire front clip.
Looking dead ahead at this car, it's as if it's a perfect chimera of the best qualities of both Toyota and Mitsubishi hardware to create something truly unique. The fact it came out of Eastern Europe and not some specialty shop in California is just gravy on top.
