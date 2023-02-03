This Dyno Race Is Like a Great Detective Story, Trying To Figure Out Who Did It

Have you ever wondered if car manufacturers tell the whole truth about the performance numbers of their models? Well, more or less, the answer to that age-old question might just lie before your very eyes. At least in part, to what concerns the BMW M240i, Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, Audi RS 3, and the coveted Volkswagen Golf R. To get into the spirit of a good murder-mystery plot... one of our suspects is lying about their performance and weight.
Before we see how they performed, let's first introduce today's "usual suspects." First up is the Golf R with its 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine that's more than capable of delivering 316 hp (320 ps), with 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. Also, it should weigh 3,419 lbs. (1,551 kg). At least that's what the spec sheet says.
They tested the car three times on the dynamometer and the best results for the Golf R were just a tad different from the advertised values. The most horsepower output it managed to score was 320 (325 ps), meaning it actually performed better than what the original specifications show.
The "torque-mometer" showed quite a dramatic increase, rated at 353 lb-ft (478 Nm) vs. 310 lb-ft (420 Nm). As far as weight is concerned, it seems the Golf R even dropped a few extra pounds since it came out Volkswagen's factory gates, because it weighs 3,395 lbs. (1,540 kg), which means it's 24 lbs. (11 kg) lighter.
All things considered, it seems the owner got more than he bargained for, in the best possible sense. Currently, a Golf R in the U.S. is priced at $44,740 for the 6-speed manual version.
Next, it's the BMW M240i with its 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbocharged engine that (on paper) can output 369 hp (374 ps) with 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. After putting it through the wringer, it turns out this one also performs better, but not by much. The most it could output was 370 hp (375 ps), so barely a full-grown pony more.
However, on the torque side of things, it left the owner more than impressed. The peak value was 422 lb-ft (572 Nm). Weight-wise, the factory specs show 3,726 lbs. (1,690 kg), whereas the test scale proves it's actually heavier, at 3,820 lbs. (1,733 kg). All in all, it's still a win for the coupe.
The U.S. version of the BMW M240i comes with 382 hp (387 ps) and its price tag shows a $48,900 sticker. If you want to go for the xDrive variant, that will run you $2,000 more.
The Audi RS 3 is the third contestant and it comes with a 2.5-liter 5-cylinder turbo engine that can produce 394 hp (400 ps) with 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. Also, it should weigh 3,472 lbs. (1,575 kg).
The dyno showed it actually delivers 407 hp (413 ps) and 400 lb-ft (543 Nm) of torque. While the car performs a bit better, it's more "heavyset" as well, at 3,589 lbs. (1,628). The owner didn't have a problem with the weight gain.
A 2023 RS 3 would cost you roughly $61,000 if you were to get one on American soil.
The last contestant is the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S. If you're from the U.S. and you were thinking of getting one, then I'm afraid I have some bad news. The official North American Mercedes-Benz website doesn't sell these hatchback models, so you'll have to look elsewhere.
In any case, this European model has a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged engine that can produce 415 hp (421 hp) with 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, and it should weigh 3,660 lbs. (1,660 kg).
The dyno score showed it actually produces a lot less horsepower, at just 380 (386 ps). That's quite different from its advertised values. The most torque it could deliver was a lot lower as well, rated at 308 lb-ft (418 Nm). Compared to the other ones, things don't look so bright for the Mercedes, performance-wise.
In regards to its waistline, the A 45 S came in at 3,679 lbs. (1,669 kg). Sadly, that means it couldn't make up for the power difference in the weight department. Suffice it to say that the owner was more than a bit disappointed when he found out the test results.
As a short overall recap, according to the dyno, the Golf R came in first, with 5 more hp and 42 lb-ft (58 Nm) of torque, while being 24 lbs. (11 kg) lighter. The Audi RS 3 was second, gaining 13 more hp and 32 lb-ft (43 Nm) of torque, but was 117 lbs. (53 kg) overweight.
The BMW 240i was third, with just 1 extra horsepower, but out of all four, it gained the most torque, at 52 lb-ft (72 Nm). It also took on some "extra water," meaning 95 lbs. (43 kg). The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, as you know, came in last, losing 34 hp (33ps) and 60 lb-ft (82 Nm) of torque, while also weighing 20 more lbs. (9 kg).
The test was performed in the UK by Mat Watson from the "carwow" YouTube channel.
