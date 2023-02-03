This Dyno Race Is Like a Great Detective Story, Trying To Figure Out Who Did It

Have you ever wondered if car manufacturers tell the whole truth about the performance numbers of their models? Well, more or less, the answer to that age-old question might just lie before your very eyes. At least in part, to what concerns the BMW M240i, Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, Audi RS 3, and the coveted Volkswagen Golf R. To get into the spirit of a good murder-mystery plot... one of our suspects is lying about their performance and weight.

12 photos