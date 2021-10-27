This Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Is More Powerful Than the Original Bugatti Veyron

The Curious Case of Tesla's $1 Trillion Market Cap: Even Elon Musk Doesn't Get It

Set loose at the Pennzoil Proving Grounds, the hyper SUV proved to be a breathtaking ride, literally, and it’s easy to see why when looking at the spec sheet provided by the Lone Star state tuner.Despite bearing the HPE1000 unofficial nomenclature, it actually has more than 1,000 hp available on tap. You’re looking at no less than 1,012 hp produced at 6,500 rpm and 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm) of torque at 4,200 rpm, so it is definitely more powerful than the original Bugatti Veyron Hennessey's keeping the new 0 to 60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint close to its chest, but the stock Durango SRT Hellcat , whose supercharged 6.2-liter V8 makes 710 hp and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm), can do it in 3.5 seconds.As for the actual mods that have turned it into a hyper machine, those would be the upgraded supercharger system, front and rear drive pulleys, crank damper pin, thermostat, supercharger belt, spark plugs, new fuel injectors, air filtration system, crank case ventilation, and various calibrations. Road testing of up to 400 miles (644 km) and chassis dyno testing are also on the menu before prepping the vehicle for shipping.Moreover, several number plaques, limited edition ‘X of 50’ badging, because only 50 of them will ever see the light of day, and several other goodies are part of the makeover. All Dodge Durango SRT Hellcats that leave their garage are accompanied by a 2-year/24,000-mile (38,624-km) warranty.