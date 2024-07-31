This DIY School Bus Conversion Has a Splendidly Designed Living Space With a Small Garden

If we were to compare mobile homes to conventional ones, camper vans would be studios, while RVs and skoolies would be proper apartments. Today, I'm checking out a converted school bus that offers home-like amenities and a cozy, well-designed living space.
Meet Alisa, Kevin, and their full-time tiny home on wheels, a self-converted 1996 BlueBird school bus. They named it "Hygge," a Danish term for a "cozy, contented mood evoked by comfort and conviviality."
As usual, I'll start the tour with the exterior. This bus was repainted in an off-white color and, like other school buses, comes with numerous exterior storage compartments. The couple didn't make any major modifications to its exterior.
They removed a few windows and installed metal panels in their place. Furthermore, they fitted a large flip-up table on the passenger side of the bus and four solar panels on the roof, with a total capacity of 760 W.
The most significant transformation happened on the inside. Enter, and you might just forget you're inside a school bus. Alisa and Kevin opted for a bright, homey look with white cabinetry, walls, and ceiling, complemented by various wooden accents.
You'll notice this skoolie's interior has a "side-by-side" design—that means its rooms are split in two, with a hallway passing from front to back. I'm a fan of this layout, as it makes the space feel bigger compared to when walls are put between the rooms.
When Alisa and Kevin stay parked longer, they cover the entire dashboard with many succulent plants, creating a lovely-looking garden. Above it, you'll discover some overhead storage compartments.
The seating area is the first part of the interior behind the driver's cabin. On one side, it has two chairs and a double dropleaf table from Ikea, which is, in fact, the only non-customized piece of furniture inside the bus.
It has two sizeable flip-up tables; it can be used as a desk and, if needed, transformed into an enormous table that can accommodate four people. Moreover, it has three decently sized drawers. Alisa and Kevin secure it to the wall whenever they're driving via a strap.
On the opposite side, the couple added a long couch with storage space underneath and inside its backrest and armrests. It can easily be transformed into a full-size guest bed by extending two wooden frames and rearranging the cushions.
This front part of the interior feels very spacious, mainly because there are no overhead cabinets on the sides. Moreover, it's very well-lit due to the many windows.
Next, we have the kitchen, which is split into two parts. It has a very clean, well-organized look and features a huge sink with an extendable faucet, a coffee maker, a massive residential-size fridge, a small oven, a built-in three-burner stove, and beautiful live-edge countertops.
Alisa and Kevin can use various drawers and cabinets, including four overhead cabinets, for storage. The coolest spot is, by far, a rolling pantry, which not only offers a ton of space but also doubles as a small countertop.
Walk deeper inside the bus, and you'll find the kitchen. Again, like the kitchen, it has two parts. The one on the left is a toilet room with a self-built composting toilet and a small counter integrating a tiny sink repurposed from a hammered metal bowl. The other room is a shower with galvanized metal wall panels and a stainless steel shower pan covered by a teak mat.
By the way, a 70-gallon (265-liter) freshwater tank provides all the water inside this rig. Alisa shared that it's big enough to last them for about two weeks.
The part of the bus between the bathroom and the bedroom is dedicated to storage. Alisa and Kevin each have a large hanging closet.
The bedroom is the only room in this bus that isn't split in two. The bed takes up most of the space here – it sits on a huge, tall platform, which offers a ton of storage space underneath in the form of nine sizeable drawers.
Alisa and Kevin left some space behind the bedroom to create a tall garage. It's where they store their two e-bikes, tools, backpacks, and more. There are also some wall-mounted baskets that allow for more convenient storage. You can also access the garage by opening the bus's rear emergency door.
Most of the power system's components, besides the batteries (which are stored under the bed), are also in the garage. The system's highlights are an inverter, four golf cart batteries, and solar charge controllers connected to the four 190 W solar panels on the roof.
All in all, Alisa created a stunning tiny home on wheels that superbly blends practicality and aesthetics. It's roomy, offers ample storage space, and packs everything the couple needs to live full-time on the road without sacrificing comforts.