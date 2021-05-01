5 Capsule Is a Smart Tire Inflator Coming With Several Next-Gen Extras

This Device Offers Real-Time Alerts When Emergency Vehicles Are Approaching

At this point, Safeway Assistant looks to be a pretty promising idea, but time will tell if it’s something really useful or not. We still don’t know when it’s projected to go live on Indiegogo, but we’ll circle back with more information when the funding campaign officially kicks off to see what this gadget is all about. Currently listed under the “Coming soon” category on Indiegogo , which means the creator of the device hopes to receive crowdfunding support to begin the mass production, Safeway Assistant has a very simple purpose: it tries to provide real-time alerts whenever you’re in the car and emergency vehicles are approaching.In theory, this should help everybody clear the path and allow first responders to reach a certain destination faster, but on the other hand, there are a lot of details still not available so it’s hard to tell how accurate it can be.What we do know at this point, however, is that Safeway Assistant will use Bluetooth , and it needs to connect to a companion Safeway Assistant app to pull the data. In other words, the real-time alerts are issued by the mobile app and sent to this device that can be attached to your windshield or the air vent.Judging from the few photos currently available on Indiegogo, it’ll come with a built-in battery, but most likely, it’ll offer a wired mode as well, with the recharging to take place via micro-USB or USB-C.It’s also supposed to come with an SOS system whose purpose is to detect accidents.“Thanks to the integrated SOS system, accidents are automatically detected, and the accident data are transferred to the nearest control center so that help can be sent immediately,” the brief description on Indiegogo reads.At this point, Safeway Assistant looks to be a pretty promising idea, but time will tell if it’s something really useful or not. We still don’t know when it’s projected to go live on Indiegogo, but we’ll circle back with more information when the funding campaign officially kicks off to see what this gadget is all about.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.