This Device Converts CarPlay Wired Into a Fully Featured TV for Movies and Gaming

Watching videos on CarPlay is forbidden for obvious reasons, but a jailbroken iPhone removes all restrictions and provides users with access to almost any online platform, including YouTube.
While I still think that YouTube in a car is a gigantic no-no when the vehicle is in motion, watching videos and TV shows should be totally allowed when you're parked. It's a great time killer, especially when waiting to charge the battery or pick up your kids from school.
While Apple shows no intention of removing its ban on video apps on CarPlay, someone Indiegogo came up with a fantastic proposal. Their device can upgrade CarPlay wired to a completely new infotainment system in almost any car.
Called CarTVMate, the device (Ottocast has been selling a similar product for quite some time, so I wonder if this is an improved version or just a clone; I contacted the company for clarification and will update the article accordingly) is an adapter that can connect to the port used to launch CarPlay. It includes two ports – one HDMI and one USB – to connect to various devices, including a TV box or a gaming console. The parent company demoed the device with an Amazon Fire TV Stick and a Nintendo, but you should be able to connect any TV box or gaming console that supports HDMI or USB.
Once the device is plugged in and you connect an external device like a TV box, the video content appears on the infotainment screen. The car's display plays the role of a TV, so you can use it for everything, like watching movies or playing games. Considering your gaming console is connected to CarTVMate, you can also use controllers like in your living room. Thanks to the HDMI integration, you should also be able to connect a PlayStation 5, though it might be hard to find a place in the cabin when it's not in use.
However, if you typically go camping, this is a great way to upgrade the infotainment capabilities in the car without replacing the stock head unit.
CarTVMate only works in cars fitted with CarPlay wired. If your car comes with Android Auto (without CarPlay support) or only works with wireless connections, you won't be able to use this device. If the vehicle ships with a USB-C port, you'll find an adapter in the box that allows you to connect it to the car.
CarTVMate isn't expensive. The device landed on Indiegogo with 50% discounts, and you can get the basic package for only $99. When the campaign ends, it should carry a $199 price tag.
However, it'll be interesting to see if this idea receives the necessary backing from Internet users. With 12 days remaining until the crowdfunding campaign ends, the device reached 42% of the $20K goal. If everything goes according to the plan, and the parent company raises the necessary funds, the production will begin in the fall, with the first units expected to start shipping in October.
