This “Device” Comes from the Freezer to Keep Your Car Seats Cool

Getting inside a car that was parked in direct sunlight is something that nobody likes to do for obvious reasons, but thanks to investment in new solutions, we now have more efficient air conditioning, vented steering wheels and seats to cool the car in a matter of minutes.
But on the other hand, all of these come with rather hefty prices, so if you’re one of those who don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on vented seats, someone on Kickstarter claims they have discovered the most affordable way to deal with the issue.
It’s called Chiller Car Seat Cover, and it’s a new product whose purpose is to cool your car seats before you get behind the wheel.
With a starting price of just $39 for those who support the fundraising campaign, this “device” is based on an approach that has also been used for special backpacks supposed to keep your food cool. So what you have to do is place the Chiller Car Seat Cover in the freezer for a few hours and then just put it on a seat that’s not being used.
It doesn’t need more than a few minutes to cool down the seat, and when it’s done, you can just fold it and store it away until you need to refresh another seat. The manufacturing company says it can last up to five hours per “charge,” so technically, you have five hours to cool down your car seats after getting it out of the freezer.
Needless to say, Chiller Car Seat Cover comes with no batteries or anything like that, simply because it’s a durable cover whose purpose is to cool the surface it’s sitting on.
Time will tell if the Kickstarter campaign ends up being successful, as the parent company wants to raise no more, no less than $300,000 to create the Chiller Car Seat Cover. Up to this point, only 13 backers have joined the effort, with all donations totaling $586.
It’s called Chiller Car Seat Cover, and it’s a new product whose purpose is to cool your car seats before you get behind the wheel.
With a starting price of just $39 for those who support the fundraising campaign, this “device” is based on an approach that has also been used for special backpacks supposed to keep your food cool. So what you have to do is place the Chiller Car Seat Cover in the freezer for a few hours and then just put it on a seat that’s not being used.
It doesn’t need more than a few minutes to cool down the seat, and when it’s done, you can just fold it and store it away until you need to refresh another seat. The manufacturing company says it can last up to five hours per “charge,” so technically, you have five hours to cool down your car seats after getting it out of the freezer.
Needless to say, Chiller Car Seat Cover comes with no batteries or anything like that, simply because it’s a durable cover whose purpose is to cool the surface it’s sitting on.
Time will tell if the Kickstarter campaign ends up being successful, as the parent company wants to raise no more, no less than $300,000 to create the Chiller Car Seat Cover. Up to this point, only 13 backers have joined the effort, with all donations totaling $586.