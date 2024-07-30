This Deluxe Camper Van Has a Chic, Detail-Oriented Interior, It's a Perfectionist's Dream

It's easy to clutter a camper van's living space, as most people want to fit as many things as possible. However, an efficient layout with cleverly designed storage spaces will not only provide enough room to store your stuff but will also make the interior look clean and sleek. Today, I'm checking out a stunning camper van conversion that will stun you with its high-quality, beautifully designed living space.
It's been proven that interior design has a physiological impact on wellness. It lowers our bodies' cortisol levels and nurtures feelings of calm, creativity, and more. That's why having a well-designed space in your home is critical.
If you use a van as a full-time home, devising a pleasant design becomes even more important, although it's definitely more challenging than doing that for a conventional home due to the lack of space. The camper van I'm discussing today will instantly make you feel cozy and peaceful - or at least that's the effect it had on me.
What we have here is a 2022 Ram ProMaster 2500 with a 159" wheelbase converted by Franley Vans. This Toms River, New Jersey-based company was founded recently in December last year. Despite being fresh on the market, which might make some people disregard it, it deserves some attention, as it builds stunning tiny homes on wheels.
The company started like many others did. Matt, its founder, built a van for himself. It was so good that someone approached him asking if he could do this custom project, and so he did.
At the rear, you'll discover a ladder mounted to the left door. Furthermore, on top of the vehicle, Matt fitted a 12 V A/C, a residential 400 W solar panel, and a skylight.
Slide open the main door, and a striking interior will greet you. The customer opted for a bright aesthetic with white laminated cabinetry paired with wooden accents and vinyl plank flooring.
The look is complemented by golden touches, such as the handles, and fine ambient lighting. In fact, there are so many puck lights, as well as dimmable LED strips underneath the cabinets. They're always nice to have, although you won't need them during the day, as this van has three Arctic Tern windows and a skylight letting plenty of light shine inside.
You won't see it in the presentation video, as it hadn't been installed yet, but Matt planned to add a large curtain for more privacy. Moreover, the driver's cabin sits a bit higher than the rest of the interior.
The step that leads into the driver's cabin has a panel that can be lifted to reveal a small storage spot and an exhaust for a diesel heater. The heater taps into the gas tank, which is a more convenient solution than having to refill its tank.
Few things annoy me more than insects buzzing in my ear while I try to fall asleep. That's why I was glad to see that Matt installed a sliding bug screen for the entrance. Above it, on the inside, you'll notice a hook for hanging clothes and a touchscreen display that controls the power system.
The bathroom boasts walls made from large tile imitating white marble, a shower, a basket holding toilet paper, a Laveo dry-flush toilet, a ceiling light, and an exhaust fan that will vent out all the moisture produced from showering.
Next, we have the kitchen, which is split into two parts. It offers more than enough prep space on two large white oak counters, which can be further extended using a flip-up table.
Its most eye-catching details are beautiful white tiled backsplashes that imitate marble. The one on the driver's side integrates a heating system controller, a water heater timer, and a button that dumps the camper van's under-mounted greywater tank.
It offers plenty of storage space in the form of a pull-out pantry with adjustable drawers, five drawers, four overhead cabinets, and a cabinet underneath the sink, where you will also find a 4-gallon (15-liter) water heater and a water filtration system.
Walk deeper inside the van, and you'll be in the dinette area. It consists of two benches and a removable swivel table. It's quite small, but it'll do the job. Moreover, the benches provide additional storage space in their backrest and underneath them. The one on the driver's side houses part of the plumbing system (a water pump and an accumulator), while the other bench hides electrical components and one of the three 200 Ah lithium batteries.
A fixed bed in a camper van this compact takes up a lot of space. So Matt devised a clever solution: he created a frame that can be pulled out, supported by the backrests of the benches. With this setup, you can transform the bed from its standard twin size to a full-size queen.
Other notable features in the bedroom are a long shelf, a swivel fan, a shelf between the bed and the rear doors, two overhead cabinets, and a skylight complete with a black-out screen and a bug net. Furthermore, you can fully open the skylight to climb on the roof, and you can attach a curtain to a rod at the rear for more privacy.
Matt positioned the bed higher up to make room for a garage underneath. Inside, you'll discover a 35-gallon (132-liter) freshwater tank and the rest of the electrical components, including a 3,000 W inverter/charger and the two other 200 Ah batteries.
All in all, this is a fantastic tiny home on wheels with an ultra-clean, meticulously designed aesthetic. Franley Vans did a stellar job with this custom rig, especially considering this is only its second camper van project.
If you use a van as a full-time home, devising a pleasant design becomes even more important, although it's definitely more challenging than doing that for a conventional home due to the lack of space. The camper van I'm discussing today will instantly make you feel cozy and peaceful - or at least that's the effect it had on me.
What we have here is a 2022 Ram ProMaster 2500 with a 159" wheelbase converted by Franley Vans. This Toms River, New Jersey-based company was founded recently in December last year. Despite being fresh on the market, which might make some people disregard it, it deserves some attention, as it builds stunning tiny homes on wheels.
The company started like many others did. Matt, its founder, built a van for himself. It was so good that someone approached him asking if he could do this custom project, and so he did.
As usual, I'll start the tour with the vehicle's exterior. It doesn't have many exterior mods, but they make a difference in how practical this rig is. Matt upgraded the suspension, adding a 1.5-inch (3.8-centimeter) lift. To make it easier to enter the van, he also fitted running boards on the passenger side.
At the rear, you'll discover a ladder mounted to the left door. Furthermore, on top of the vehicle, Matt fitted a 12 V A/C, a residential 400 W solar panel, and a skylight.
Slide open the main door, and a striking interior will greet you. The customer opted for a bright aesthetic with white laminated cabinetry paired with wooden accents and vinyl plank flooring.
The look is complemented by golden touches, such as the handles, and fine ambient lighting. In fact, there are so many puck lights, as well as dimmable LED strips underneath the cabinets. They're always nice to have, although you won't need them during the day, as this van has three Arctic Tern windows and a skylight letting plenty of light shine inside.
This interior has an open layout, meaning the driver's cabin isn't separated from the living space. This setup makes the interior feel much roomier and allows the customer to quickly hop behind the steering wheel in case of an emergency.
You won't see it in the presentation video, as it hadn't been installed yet, but Matt planned to add a large curtain for more privacy. Moreover, the driver's cabin sits a bit higher than the rest of the interior.
The step that leads into the driver's cabin has a panel that can be lifted to reveal a small storage spot and an exhaust for a diesel heater. The heater taps into the gas tank, which is a more convenient solution than having to refill its tank.
Few things annoy me more than insects buzzing in my ear while I try to fall asleep. That's why I was glad to see that Matt installed a sliding bug screen for the entrance. Above it, on the inside, you'll notice a hook for hanging clothes and a touchscreen display that controls the power system.
Dead ahead of the entrance, you'll find what looks like a huge closet. Well, it's, in fact, a bathroom, masked by two large doors – one has towel holders, and the other an acrylic mirror. Since it's right behind the driver's seat, it prevents it from being swiveled – only the passenger seat can be turned around to face the interior.
The bathroom boasts walls made from large tile imitating white marble, a shower, a basket holding toilet paper, a Laveo dry-flush toilet, a ceiling light, and an exhaust fan that will vent out all the moisture produced from showering.
Next, we have the kitchen, which is split into two parts. It offers more than enough prep space on two large white oak counters, which can be further extended using a flip-up table.
Its most eye-catching details are beautiful white tiled backsplashes that imitate marble. The one on the driver's side integrates a heating system controller, a water heater timer, and a button that dumps the camper van's under-mounted greywater tank.
The kitchen also features a built-in two-burner induction stove, a small Novacool fridge/freezer, a deep sink with a cutting board cover, and a convection oven/air fryer.
It offers plenty of storage space in the form of a pull-out pantry with adjustable drawers, five drawers, four overhead cabinets, and a cabinet underneath the sink, where you will also find a 4-gallon (15-liter) water heater and a water filtration system.
Walk deeper inside the van, and you'll be in the dinette area. It consists of two benches and a removable swivel table. It's quite small, but it'll do the job. Moreover, the benches provide additional storage space in their backrest and underneath them. The one on the driver's side houses part of the plumbing system (a water pump and an accumulator), while the other bench hides electrical components and one of the three 200 Ah lithium batteries.
A fixed bed in a camper van this compact takes up a lot of space. So Matt devised a clever solution: he created a frame that can be pulled out, supported by the backrests of the benches. With this setup, you can transform the bed from its standard twin size to a full-size queen.
The wall on the driver's side of the bedroom has a curve to it, offering the space a distinctive look.
Other notable features in the bedroom are a long shelf, a swivel fan, a shelf between the bed and the rear doors, two overhead cabinets, and a skylight complete with a black-out screen and a bug net. Furthermore, you can fully open the skylight to climb on the roof, and you can attach a curtain to a rod at the rear for more privacy.
Matt positioned the bed higher up to make room for a garage underneath. Inside, you'll discover a 35-gallon (132-liter) freshwater tank and the rest of the electrical components, including a 3,000 W inverter/charger and the two other 200 Ah batteries.
All in all, this is a fantastic tiny home on wheels with an ultra-clean, meticulously designed aesthetic. Franley Vans did a stellar job with this custom rig, especially considering this is only its second camper van project.
The company doesn't have a website yet, but you can reach out to Matt on Instagram @franleyvans if you're interested in having a custom camper van built. Unfortunately, Matt didn't share any info regarding pricing, but I assume the price is on the higher side, as this is quite a luxurious setup.