This Dash Cam Has 8 Eyes to Literally See Everything

There are plenty of dash cams out there, and given that the traffic in large cities isn’t getting any better, such hardware becomes almost a must-have for drivers. 9 photos



In essence a dash cam with 1080p video support, this device can be further upgraded with the addition of eight different sensors that enhance its capabilities with new features.



For example, OCTA-Eye can provide front collision warnings, or FCW, something that’s already available on some cars with radar cameras installed by the manufacturer. What’s more, it features blind-spot detection, a seat belt reminder, a tire pressure monitoring system ( TPMS ), and even air monitoring to keep an eye on PM2.5 particles and chemical pollution inside the car.



And last but not least, the camera comes with front and rear radar warnings that assist you when parking with visual and audio warnings when objects are detected.



All of these require extra sensors, and you can connect all of them to the main camera.



As for the video recording capabilities, there are three different modes, namely emergency recording, which only starts in case of a collision, time-lapse recording to save storage, and silent-audio recording.



There’s also support for a mobile app should you want to access the camera features from your mobile device.



“Coated with 3 layers of glass lens and an infrared lens for crystal-clear images, even in low-light settings. These pairings enhance light transmission, reduce reflections, and prevent the cracked glass from extreme temperatures,” the parent company says about the camera.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.