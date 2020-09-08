This Cybertruck Is Actually a Ford F-150 Raptor in Disguise

The Magnolia Is a Tiny House That Proves Downsizing Can Still Be Luxurious

Nothing should stand in the way of a dream. If your dream happens to be Tesla’s all-electric pickup truck that doesn’t arrive until 2021 (hopefully), you might as well take matters into your own hands. 9 photos



For one, the Ford still runs on gasoline. Secondly, it is smaller and visibly less polished than the Cybertruck. You could also say that, for all the complaints the Cybertruck generated for being ugly, this replica-thing manages to make it even uglier. Last but not least, it’s not even street-legal because, apparently, there’s a law in Bosnia that doesn’t allow vehicles with such sharp surfaces on the road.



The project took eight months to complete, but Coric says they would have finished earlier, had it not been for the current health crisis. He also talks about how much attention this thing gets whenever it’s taken out, which is hardly indicative of its merit: being so big and sharp, and arguably ugly is enough to get people staring.



Sadly, the video doesn’t offer more details on how the build was carried out. Coric explains which were the hardest parts to replicate, and there is plenty of footage both from inside the cabin and of the exterior. Either way, this is either a very cool home-made tribute / replica / call-it-what-you-will of the Cybertruck, or a lawsuit waiting to happen.



