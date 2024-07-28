This Custom Yamaha TR1 Has Superbike-Worthy Running Gear of Italian Origin

As he has proven many times before, Asen Zahariev can easily hang with the big boys of the custom bike scene. He operates out of Sofia, Bulgaria and is known to the wider public as Tossa R, a name that’s been brought up on autoevolution several times. We’re extremely fond of what Asen can pull off when he picks up the wrench and starts doing his thing, as the results are always spectacular to say the least.
This mean-looking Yamaha TR1 is no exception, boasting some serious performance upgrades and a much leaner physique compared to stock. After taking the bike apart bit by bit, the mastermind at Tossa R first busied himself with a radical transformation of its front end. Gone are the OEM forks, brakes, and wheel, making room for the repurposed equipment of an MV Agusta Brutale.
With premium inverted forks and Brembo brakes now part of the package, this TR1 is sure to handle a lot better than it once did. The triple clamps were also transplanted from the Brutale and adapted to work with the Yamaha’s frame. Asen’s work is equally creative at the back, where we now find lenticular rear wheel covers fabricated from scratch.
There’s a lot more going on in that area, though, with suspension duties handled by a top-shelf YSS shock absorber. What caught our attention in the first place is the updated seating arrangement, as the stock subframe has been amputated and replaced with a bare-bones seat base. Its underside features an LED taillight, while the top section is covered with a thin two-piece saddle.
A swingarm-mounted license plate bracket lives low down on the left-hand side, and there are LED turn signals attached to the frame on each side of the rear shock. Moving northward, we come across the heavily reworked fuel tank of a Honda CX500, it being the only bodywork component used on this entire build. The cockpit is delightfully minimalistic, as well.
It houses clip-on handlebars with bar-end turn signals and a single underslung mirror on the left, as well as a digital Motogadget dial. Fronting the motorcycle’s cockpit is an aftermarket LED headlight held in place via custom brackets. All the electronics are hooked up to a fresh wiring harness, which runs through Motogadget’s Bluetooth-enabled controller. With the build nearing completion, Tossa R tackled the V-twin engine.
The mill was given a once-over and refurbished where necessary, then it gained a pair of Mikuni carbs complete with modern air filtration hardware. On the exhaust side of things, there is a superb stainless-steel setup finished in a gold hue that looks like a million bucks. The bike’s livery makes heavy use of black paint, but the rear section of the fuel tank is covered in a pale shade of gold and a red stripe to avoid monotony.
