This Custom Yamaha TR1 Has Superbike-Worthy Running Gear of Italian Origin

As he has proven many times before, Asen Zahariev can easily hang with the big boys of the custom bike scene. He operates out of Sofia, Bulgaria and is known to the wider public as Tossa R, a name that’s been brought up on autoevolution several times. We’re extremely fond of what Asen can pull off when he picks up the wrench and starts doing his thing, as the results are always spectacular to say the least.