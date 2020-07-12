This Custom Ford GT40 Looks Like an Angry Coyote Ready for Action

4 Modernized Ford GT40 Has Killer Downforce, Looks Like a Coke Bottle

Ford GT40 officially made its debut in the world of racing in 1964 at the Nürburgring, but things didn’t go exactly as planned due to a suspension problem. 23 photos



The first victory was recorded in February 1965 when Ken Miles and Lloyd Ruby won the Daytona 2000 in a Ford GT40. And despite the rest of the season still not meeting everyone’s expectations, 1965 marked the beginning of an impressive list of race wins that turned the GT40 into a legend.



This is why getting a ’65 Ford GT40 has become a dream for so many people, and today, that dream can finally come true.



The folks over at Vanguard Motor are EFI V8 engine developing 420 horsepower and paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. The powertrain package also includes ECU tuning, a Boss 302 alternator kit, and custom-built headers and exhaust.



Needless to say, the list of 3upgrades doesn’t stop here, so you also get a custom chassis, air conditioning, Ford racing seats, black carpeting, and a leather-wrapped dashboard and center console.



The GT40 comes painted in Light Blue Metallic and features Ford racing stripes. It rides on 17-inch aluminum wheels and obviously runs just perfectly, with the garage explaining that it’s ready to “be enjoyed on the track or the road.”



The new engine has just 194 miles (312 km) on the clock since it’s been rebuilt.



As for the price, don't forget the GT40 is a legend, and such iconic models don't come cheap. The garage is selling the car for $129,900.

