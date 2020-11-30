This Custom Dash Mod Brings an iPad to the Scion xB

One of the main benefits of a custom dash mod is that it allows you to modify the project according to your preferences, so for example, if your aim is to upgrade the infotainment system with an iPad but without losing access to the original head unit, this is totally doable too.
And the living proof in this regard is this custom dash mod Soundman Car Audio built for a Scion xB, and this time, the chosen tablet is an iPad mini that easily slides into place.
There’s a single DIN opening behind the iPad, as the Scion owner wants to access the Sony head unit in the car whenever the tablet is not docked.
So there you go, this is a double win: you get an iPad with access to all the apps in the App Store, but you also don’t lose access to the original head unit already installed in the car.
Why would anyone want an iPad in their car? There are a million reasons for this.
First of all, it’s the increased screen estate, which in many cases is substantially bigger than what a typical car head unit comes with in the first place. Then, it’s the quality of the display, as the ones that carmakers install in our vehicles obviously don’t match the iPad.
For many, the biggest benefit is the access to millions of apps published in the App Store, as an iPad means users are no longer stuck with driving-optimized tools, as it’s the case of CarPlay, but can install pretty much anything they want. Including Netflix and YouTube, that is, though the typical recommendation is back: just don’t use these while in motion.
As for how difficult it is to build a custom dash mod, there are a lot of tutorials out there that could help you with it, so if you’re up to the task, you now know what you have to do. Or if you’re as lazy as we are, just buy one that’s custom made.
