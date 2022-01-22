This Custom BMW R100RS Is a Fusion of Cafe Racer Styling and Bavarian Flair

When you’re talking about the most prestigious motorcycle customization enterprises the Iberian Peninsula has to offer, it’s impossible not to mention Adrián Campos’ reputed Bolt Motor Company. Operating under the same roof as motorsport team Campos Racing, the Spanish workshop delivered its very first full-scale project back in 2016, and those that followed have only gotten more impressive!
In order to gain a better understanding of how BMC came into being, we’ll have to start by talking about Campos Junior’s father, Adrián Campos Suñer. After trying his hand at competing in Formula One and the 24 Hours of Le Mans race of 1997, Suñer decided it was time for him to undertake a management role, so he founded what was known as Campos Motorsport at that time.
Over the years, the Valencia-based team made a name for itself in multiple racing championships, including the Spanish Formula Three and the World Series by Nissan. Several young talents have crossed Adrián’s doorstep in the early days of their careers, one of them being none other than two-time F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso.
Considering his father’s heavy involvement in motorsports, it’s no wonder that Adrián Campos Jr. grew to love two- and four-wheeled machines. Sadly, the world mourned the devastating death of Suñer in 2021, but his legacy continues to live on through the efforts of his son. With that being said, we’re here to talk about custom bikes, so let’s get to it.
BMW’s R100RS family, which was in mint condition upon arrival at BMC’s moto temple. Without further ado, let’s see what this gorgeous piece of machinery is all about.
For starters, Adrián and his crew performed a quick engine service, blessing the Beemer’s 980cc boxer-twin with fresh seals and gaskets. The powertrain adjustments were then concluded with the addition of top-grade K&N air filters and a unique two-into-one exhaust that terminates in a Spark muffler.
With these goodies in place, the guys turned their attention to the donor’s electrical hardware, which they’ve overhauled using a lithium-ion battery, reworked wiring and an m-Unit Blue control module from Motogadget’s catalog. Moreover, BMC also installed a brand-new electronic ignition setup, along with aftermarket turn signals and a state-of-the-art LED headlight.
K 100’s repurposed forks and dual Hagon shock absorbers. To level out the riding posture, Campos’ experts went about shortening the fork legs by approximately four inches (100 mm). The bike’s standard wheels were discarded in favor of 16-inch laced alternatives, whose rims are enveloped in classy Avon tires.
At the rear end, we still find the OEM drum brake, but the front unit has been upgraded with higher-spec wave rotors, Brembo calipers and premium brake lines. Although BMC decided to retain the stock fuel tank, the same can’t be said for the rest of the bodywork, which was replaced by a minimalistic outfit that’s been crafted in-house.
Up north, you will spot a tiny front fender sitting in between the forks, and a custom loop-style subframe with integrated LEDs can be seen at the back. The new framework is tasked with supporting a one-off leather saddle, while the finishing touches come in the forms of clip-on handlebars, rear-mounted Tarozzi foot pegs and a bespoke triple clamp that hosts built-in Motogadget instrumentation.
Last but not least, this R100RS-based showstopper has been treated to a superb color scheme, consisting of black, red and brushed silver surfaces. Well, there we have it – try not to drool too much as you navigate through this article’s photo gallery, okay?
